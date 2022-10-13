Map locations to find all 200 Jack o' Lantern collectibles in GTA Online's latest event

The second week of the Halloween event kicked off in GTA Online earlier today and introduced the new Jack o’ Lanterns treasure hunt. Jack o’ Lanterns is a quest where gamers need to find and collect pumpkins scattered throughout Los Santos and Blaine County. Players can acquire them and earn rewards every day for the whole week.

There are over 200 pumpkins waiting to be found, and it is necessary to know where to begin searching for them. This article will offer locations for all the Jack o’ Lanterns collectibles and other items added to GTA Online this week.

Where can players find Jack o’ Lanterns in GTA Online?

Map coordinates for finding Jack o’ Lanterns Part-1 (Image via GTALens)

To start their search for the pumpkins, gamers can refer to the above GTA Online map. The red dots are the exact coordinates for where they can find and collect them. Acquiring ten of them will unlock the Horror Pumpkin mask for gamers and reward them with a $50K bonus.

For adventures who want to go for all 200 pumpkins, they can collect them within 24 hours to unlock more rare items, such as Pumpkin Tee, and be offered an additional $50,000.

Players should be aware of the tricks they get every time they collect, including the shock and stoned. Below are the rest of the coordinates for the remaining Jack o’ Lanterns pumpkins in Grand Theft Auto Online:

Map coordinates for finding Jack o’ Lanterns Part-2 (Image via GTALens)

Map coordinates for finding Jack o’ Lanterns Part-3 (Image via GTALens)

The pumpkins present a new, fun reason to explore the entire map once again. Also, collecting these items is not the only thing that players can do this week as the latest update has added a few more things to the game.

UFOs are finally here

Players can find UFOs in the skies of Los Santos starting today. On Newswire, Rockstar Games had this to say about the situation:

“Keep your eyes to the skies and your Snapmatic camera handy — mysterious reports of unidentified aircraft have locals scratching their heads. Documentarians who provide a record of each and every sighting this month will collect a fee from a generous believer.”

As per the statement, players can take a picture of the UFOs and send them to Omega to earn cash and RP. Photographing them all will grant them a bonus reward.

That’s not all; gamers can also play the recently added Judgement Day Adversary Mode throughout the month. Through it, they can collect three special masks this week through three simple tasks:

Conquest mask - Playing GTA Online this week

- Playing GTA Online this week Brown Vintage Frank mask – Signing up and enlisting services as an Associate or Bodyguard in an organization

Signing up and enlisting services as an Associate or Bodyguard in an organization Dark Green Vintage Vampire mask – Completing a Special Cargo Sell Mission

If that’s not enough, players can also participate in the traditional Slasher Adversary Mode this week and earn double rewards. Playing Alien Survivals will also reward them with double cash and RP all week long.

Today's update has also added the long-awaited Übermacht Rhinehart to the game. It’s a four-seater station wagon that looks similar to BMW 3 Series Touring. It seems to be powered by a V8 engine coupled with an eight-speed gearbox in a front-engine, all-wheel-drive layout. It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos or Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $1,598,000.

Rockstar Game has done well in keeping the Halloween festivities alive with the latest update. With so much on offer, now is a good time to be a GTA Online player.

