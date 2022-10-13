Create

GTA Online weekly update details for October 13, 2022 revealed

By Rajarshi Acharya
Modified Oct 13, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Halloween 2022 has kicked off in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)
Halloween returns to GTA Online with today's weekly update as some well-known game modes are now available to players. There's a whole new list of collectibles spread out all over the map, as well as a new drip-feed vehicle from The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

All of this is complemented with bonuses on multiple jobs, as well as free clothing unlocks, all themed around Halloween. A detailed review of today's weekly update has been provided below in this article.

Halloween arrives in GTA Online with latest weekly event

New Content

New vehicle

  • Übermacht Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

New Collectibles

  • 200 Jack o' Lanterns

Returning content

  • Alien Survival Series
  • Slasher Adversary Mode

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

  • Übermacht Rhinehart
  • Lampadati Tigon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • Nagasaki Outlaw
  • Dinka Veto Classic
  • Vapid Guardian
  • Karin Kuruma
  • Vapid Dominator GTT

Podium Vehicle

  • Pfister Astron (resale value of $948,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

  • Grotti Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series Races, 2 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

  • Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

New Test Track Vehicles

  • Enus Huntley S
  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Pegassi Monroe

Time Trials

  • Time Trial - End to End (Terminal)
  • HSW Time Trial - Terminal
  • RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park (Vespucci Canals)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • 7 new Community Jobs
  • Alien Survival Series
  • Slasher Adversary Mode
  • Special Vehicle Work

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

  • Special Cargo Sell Missions

Log-in unlock:

  • "Conquest" Mask

Other unlocks:

  • "Brown Vintage Frank" Mask — Unlocked upon becoming an Associate/Bodyguard/MC Member
  • "Dark Green Vintage Vampire" Mask — Unlocked upon completing a Special Cargo Sell Mission

Discounts

50% off on the following:

  • Canis Crusader ($112,500)
  • Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500)
  • Enus Huntley S ($97,500)
  • Vapid Ellie ($211,875 - $282,500)

40% off on the following:

  • Dewbauchee Specter ($359,400)
  • Dinka Veto Classic ($537,000)
  • Nagasaki Outlaw ($570,600 - $760,800)
  • Special Cargo Warehouses
  • Vehicle Warehouses

30% off on the following:

  • Vapid Dominator GTT ($640,500 - $854,000)
  • Western Deathbike Arena ($888,300)
  • Weapons

New car, new collectibles, and more for Halloween

As expected, Rockstar has brought back some Halloween-based game modes to GTA Online — the Alien Survival Series, and the Slasher Adversary Mode. The Übermacht Rhinehart has also finally been released, which is a station-wagon based on the BMW G21 Touring. By comparison, the Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle aren't that unique.

There are a lot of collectibles to find for this year's Halloween event, but they offer great rewards. Obtaining 10 Jack o' Lanterns will net you $50,000 as well as the "Horror Pumpkin" mask. A further $50,000 and the Pumpkin Tee can be won by gathering all 200 lanterns.

