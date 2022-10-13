GTA Online weekly update details for October 13, 2022 revealed

Halloween returns to GTA Online with today's weekly update as some well-known game modes are now available to players. There's a whole new list of collectibles spread out all over the map, as well as a new drip-feed vehicle from The Criminal Enterprises DLC.
All of this is complemented with bonuses on multiple jobs, as well as free clothing unlocks, all themed around Halloween. A detailed review of today's weekly update has been provided below in this article.
Halloween arrives in GTA Online with latest weekly event
New Content
New vehicle
- Übermacht Rhinehart ($1,598,000)
New Collectibles
- 200 Jack o' Lanterns
Returning content
- Alien Survival Series
- Slasher Adversary Mode
New cars in showrooms
Luxury Autos
- Übermacht Rhinehart
- Lampadati Tigon
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Dinka Veto Classic
- Vapid Guardian
- Karin Kuruma
- Vapid Dominator GTT
Podium Vehicle
- Pfister Astron (resale value of $948,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Grotti Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series Races, 2 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
New Test Track Vehicles
- Enus Huntley S
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Pegassi Monroe
Time Trials
- Time Trial - End to End (Terminal)
- HSW Time Trial - Terminal
- RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park (Vespucci Canals)
Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards
2x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- 7 new Community Jobs
- Alien Survival Series
- Slasher Adversary Mode
- Special Vehicle Work
1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Special Cargo Sell Missions
Log-in unlock:
- "Conquest" Mask
Other unlocks:
- "Brown Vintage Frank" Mask — Unlocked upon becoming an Associate/Bodyguard/MC Member
- "Dark Green Vintage Vampire" Mask — Unlocked upon completing a Special Cargo Sell Mission
Discounts
50% off on the following:
- Canis Crusader ($112,500)
- Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500)
- Enus Huntley S ($97,500)
- Vapid Ellie ($211,875 - $282,500)
40% off on the following:
- Dewbauchee Specter ($359,400)
- Dinka Veto Classic ($537,000)
- Nagasaki Outlaw ($570,600 - $760,800)
- Special Cargo Warehouses
- Vehicle Warehouses
30% off on the following:
- Vapid Dominator GTT ($640,500 - $854,000)
- Western Deathbike Arena ($888,300)
- Weapons
New car, new collectibles, and more for Halloween
As expected, Rockstar has brought back some Halloween-based game modes to GTA Online — the Alien Survival Series, and the Slasher Adversary Mode. The Übermacht Rhinehart has also finally been released, which is a station-wagon based on the BMW G21 Touring. By comparison, the Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle aren't that unique.
There are a lot of collectibles to find for this year's Halloween event, but they offer great rewards. Obtaining 10 Jack o' Lanterns will net you $50,000 as well as the "Horror Pumpkin" mask. A further $50,000 and the Pumpkin Tee can be won by gathering all 200 lanterns.
