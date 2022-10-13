GTA Online weekly update details for October 13, 2022 revealed

Halloween returns to GTA Online with today's weekly update as some well-known game modes are now available to players. There's a whole new list of collectibles spread out all over the map, as well as a new drip-feed vehicle from The Criminal Enterprises DLC.

All of this is complemented with bonuses on multiple jobs, as well as free clothing unlocks, all themed around Halloween. A detailed review of today's weekly update has been provided below in this article.

Halloween arrives in GTA Online with latest weekly event

New Content

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

- 200 Jack o' Lantern Collectibles



Returning modes

- Alien Survivals

- Original Slasher Adv Mode



2x GTA$ & RP

- Slasher Adv

- Alien Survivals

- Special Vehicle Work

- 7 New Community Jobs



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Special Cargo Sell Missions

#GTAOnline New- Rhinehart ($1,598,000)- 200 Jack o' Lantern CollectiblesReturning modes- Alien Survivals- Original Slasher Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Slasher Adv- Alien Survivals- Special Vehicle Work- 7 New Community Jobs1.5x GTA$ & RP- Special Cargo Sell Missions New- Rhinehart ($1,598,000)- 200 Jack o' Lantern CollectiblesReturning modes- Alien Survivals- Original Slasher Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Slasher Adv- Alien Survivals- Special Vehicle Work- 7 New Community Jobs1.5x GTA$ & RP- Special Cargo Sell Missions#GTAOnline https://t.co/sdU0fnVWsi

New vehicle

Übermacht Rhinehart ($1,598,000)

New Collectibles

200 Jack o' Lanterns

Returning content

Alien Survival Series

Slasher Adversary Mode

New cars in showrooms

Luxury Autos

Übermacht Rhinehart

Lampadati Tigon

Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Nagasaki Outlaw

Dinka Veto Classic

Vapid Guardian

Karin Kuruma

Vapid Dominator GTT

Podium Vehicle

Pfister Astron (resale value of $948,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Grotti Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series Races, 2 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

New Test Track Vehicles

Enus Huntley S

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Pegassi Monroe

Time Trials

Time Trial - End to End (Terminal)

HSW Time Trial - Terminal

RC Bandito Time Trial - Little Seoul Park (Vespucci Canals)

Bonus GTA$, RP, and free rewards

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series, 2 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Rhinehart, Tigon

Simeon's Showroom - Outlaw, Veto Classic, Guardian, Kuruma, Dominator GTT



Log in unlock:

- Conquest Mask (Pic above)

#GTAOnline Podium: AstronPrize Ride: Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series, 2 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Rhinehart, TigonSimeon's Showroom - Outlaw, Veto Classic, Guardian, Kuruma, Dominator GTTLog in unlock:- Conquest Mask (Pic above) Podium: AstronPrize Ride: Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series, 2 days in row)Luxury Showcase - Rhinehart, TigonSimeon's Showroom - Outlaw, Veto Classic, Guardian, Kuruma, Dominator GTTLog in unlock:- Conquest Mask (Pic above)#GTAOnline

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

7 new Community Jobs

Alien Survival Series

Slasher Adversary Mode

Special Vehicle Work

1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Special Cargo Sell Missions

Log-in unlock:

"Conquest" Mask

Other unlocks:

"Brown Vintage Frank" Mask — Unlocked upon becoming an Associate/Bodyguard/MC Member

"Dark Green Vintage Vampire" Mask — Unlocked upon completing a Special Cargo Sell Mission

Discounts

50% off on the following:

Canis Crusader ($112,500)

Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500)

Enus Huntley S ($97,500)

Vapid Ellie ($211,875 - $282,500)

40% off on the following:

Dewbauchee Specter ($359,400)

Dinka Veto Classic ($537,000)

Nagasaki Outlaw ($570,600 - $760,800)

Special Cargo Warehouses

Vehicle Warehouses

30% off on the following:

Vapid Dominator GTT ($640,500 - $854,000)

Western Deathbike Arena ($888,300)

Weapons

New car, new collectibles, and more for Halloween

As expected, Rockstar has brought back some Halloween-based game modes to GTA Online — the Alien Survival Series, and the Slasher Adversary Mode. The Übermacht Rhinehart has also finally been released, which is a station-wagon based on the BMW G21 Touring. By comparison, the Prize Ride and Podium Vehicle aren't that unique.

There are a lot of collectibles to find for this year's Halloween event, but they offer great rewards. Obtaining 10 Jack o' Lanterns will net you $50,000 as well as the "Horror Pumpkin" mask. A further $50,000 and the Pumpkin Tee can be won by gathering all 200 lanterns.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes