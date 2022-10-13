GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars revealed (October 13-19, 2022)

Just like any other Thursday, Rockstar Games has released a brand new update for GTA Online, bringing in new prizes and rewards for players to obtain. This week, players will see the Astron as the podium prize and Cheetah as the prize ride, so it is safe to say that the majority of players will be trying their hardest to get these two amazing vehicles.

Furthermore, players will get a free mask called the Conquest Mask for simply logging into GTA Online. This is quite an appropriate reward considering that Halloween is getting closer day by day. With that being said, here is some more information about the new vehicle prizes this week.

This week's GTA Online update has brought two new amazing podium and prize ride vehicles

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Cheetah (Top 1 in Pursuit Series, 2 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - Rhinehart, Tigon

Simeon's Showroom - Outlaw, Veto Classic, Guardian, Kuruma, Dominator GTT



Log in unlock:

- Conquest Mask (Pic above)

The Diamond Casino will likely be quite crowded after the latest update as one of the game's most popular SUVs, the Pfister Astron, is available as the podium prize this week.

Arguably the best-looking SUV Rockstar Games has ever added to the game, any GTA Online player interested in beautiful car designs should try their luck out for this vehicle.

It should be noted that players only get a free lucky spin every 24 hours in real life, so they shouldn’t miss any day this week if they want their chances to be high.

This week's prize ride is also pretty hard to get as players will be rewarded with the Supercar Cheetah if they manage to come first in pursuit races for two days in a row. The pursuit races are notoriously hard, so players will have to really grind their driving skills if they want to win this vehicle.

Pfister Astron

The Astron is a luxury SUV capable of carrying a total of four players. Its core design is based on the Porsche Macan (95B), a major reason as to why this vehicle looks rather sleek and slim in comparison to other SUVs in the game.

It also boasts amazing handling, with players easily able to control it while driving at high speeds. This is a major advantage for the SUV as most vehicles in this class spin out while taking corners, but the Astron manages to stay on the road without any issues.

Additionally, it has a top speed of 119.23 mph, which is absolutely amazing when compared to other SUVs in the game. Players interested in a fast sleek SUV will certainly enjoy this vehicle.

Grotti Cheetah

The Grotti Cheetah is one of the best supercars in GTA Online that players can get their hands on. The design is clearly based on the iconic Ferrari Enzo, giving it an incredibly aerodynamic look that any car enthusiast would appreciate.

More importantly, it boasts incredible performance in-game. Its top speed is only 120.25 mph, which is slower than a few supercars in GTA Online, but what makes this car better is how easy it is to handle.

Generally, supercars are so impractically fast that driving them becomes a hassle. This problem is almost nonexistent when it comes to the Cheetah, as its handling is smooth and flexible, so much so that even during high-speed chases, this car will rarely go out of control. Additionally, the Cheetah has strong brakes, superior to most supercars in GTA Online.

