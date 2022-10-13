GTA Online background update prepares for UFO Sightseeing Halloween event

Rockstar Games' GTA Online has received a new background update just before its weekly content update.

According to famous insider Tez2 on Twitter, the unexpected update is preparing the game for the upcoming UFO daily event, which players can expect to start soon. He had previously reported that they can expect a UFO event this Halloween season, during which they can expect an announcement for GTA 6 as well.

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Tez2 reported on October 13, 2022, that a new background update has been released for GTA Online that will be setting the ground for the start of the UFO event, apart from taking care of many other fixes.

Here’s what has changed in the game with the update:

The update seems to have fixed two major glitches that the game has had for some time, especially the Bunker dupe glitch. Apart from that, select new activities will now be disabled in Passive Mode, requiring players to take to public lobbies.

One major thing to note here is the preparations for the UFO event, which Rockstar hasn’t confirmed yet. Tez2 had previously shared a report on GTAForums stating that the game will receive an event where fans will be able to see UFOs in the skies of Los Santos.

He also mentioned a possible announcement that might coincide with the event, supposedly a Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser. He wrote:

“..GTAO’s UFO event will occur synchronously alongside the period where we expect a major announcement..”

He also shared a reference to Rockstar’s previous AAA game Red Dead Redemption 2, emphasizing how the developers had teased its announcement way before it officially happened.

That’s not all as Tez2 also shared what fans can expect this month. According to him, the developers may tweet about UFOs on Twitter which will give the first hint of it. Explaining the possible post, he wrote:

“...We may receive a tweet like this one from Rockstar... the newspaper may have a small extra section below suggesting tropical storms in two days…... Thus, hinting at GTA6’s announcement.”

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. Strange sightings in GTA Online as Halloween approaches. https://t.co/DsJm8dFhsk

He also suggested that Rockstar’s potential vision for the future is focused on the next big title due to the following things:

Grand Theft Auto Online’s updates only mid-sized

Red Dead Online's further development possibiily on hold

Potential classic game remasters possibly shelved

According to him, fans can expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to be released before 2025-2026.

Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any of this information yet, however, fans can expect an official announcement about it soon.

