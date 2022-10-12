GTA Online player gets back his crew after losing access due to weird bug

GTA Online players have been facing a weird bug recently. Because of the issue, some of them lost access to their Rockstar Games Social Club crew. However, it seems like one gamer has got their crew back.

According to an enthusiastic player, MCbcMC2005, the developers have now restored access to their crew, “Instytut Lorenca.” The player had previously reported that they had lost access to it.

GTA Online player gets their lost crew back, thanks to Rockstar Support

MCbcMC2005 @MCbcMC2005

socialclub.rockstargames.com/crew/instytut_…



Thanks @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 @WildBrick142 Rockstar restored my access to the Instytut Lorenca crew. Let's hope the bug is patched, I don't want to go through the recovery process again.Thanks @PLTytus @videotech_ for bringing the matter to people's attention Rockstar restored my access to the Instytut Lorenca crew. Let's hope the bug is patched, I don't want to go through the recovery process again.socialclub.rockstargames.com/crew/instytut_…Thanks @PLTytus @GhillieYT @TezFunz2 @WildBrick142 @videotech_ for bringing the matter to people's attention https://t.co/09lOGuaruG

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, MCbcMC2005 mentioned a bug that they hoped had been fixed. They also thanked GTA insiders and many popular names who brought the matter to light, including:

Tez2

Nick

PLTytus

WildBrick142

Ben

In the shared screenshot, it can be seen that the user has kicked “..HiT-._.-MaN..” out of the crew, hinting at them being a possible hacker. A comment can also be seen that says:

“Sorry, Mr. hacker, this is my crew.”

The player had previously reported the incident on GTAForums where they described the whole situation. They also shared that their two-factor authentication was also compromised and disabled, which led to their crew not being accessible.

In the post, they also warned players to stay alert as it might be possible that the same thing would happen to them, saying:

“This is a major threat to everyone who wants to use Social Club. Security at Rockstar is laughable, not to mention their support. Not to mention the possible user data leaks - including yours.”

Nick @GhillieYT Rockstar has a massive exploit on their hands. Someone is stealing social club accounts through Rockstar Support bypassing 2FA and deleting crews. Just had both my crews wiped this morning by it. @RockstarSupport Fix this! Rockstar has a massive exploit on their hands. Someone is stealing social club accounts through Rockstar Support bypassing 2FA and deleting crews. Just had both my crews wiped this morning by it. @RockstarSupport Fix this!

Famous YouTuber and gamer Nick shared that he also lost two of his Rockstar Social crews. He claimed that somebody might be stealing Social Club accounts by bypassing Rockstar Support and two-factor authentication. Speaking about his situation briefly, he said:

“Just had both my crews wiped this morning by it. @RockstarSupport Fix this!”

It is unclear whether Nick has got his crew back yet. That said, it seems that a few players are indeed experiencing a bug, because of which they are losing their crew. This doesn't make Rockstar Games look good, especially considering the major GTA 6 leak the company suffered not too long ago.

Players should check their Rockstar Games Social Club crew and report any problems to Rockstar Support regarding losing access to it. There is no official word from the developers on the matter so far, and it’s not even confirmed whether the culprit is a bug or if there’s a major issue at Rockstar Support.

