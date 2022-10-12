GTA Online player performs outrageous skydiving stunt by flying through porch

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's open world is filled with tons of activities that players can engage in. The possibilities within the game sometimes feel limitless as players explore every inch of land and seek different activities to partake in. From a wide range of races on a tropical island to collecting hints during a treasure hunt, there’s always something to play for. This time, someone has performed an outrageous stunt while skydiving in GTA Online.

Parachuting at its finest in GTA Online

As seen in the aforementioned Reddit post, GTA Online player civoksarK shared a video clip where they can be seen parachuting in the game. The video starts with the player gliding through the air towards the ground.

Upon nearing land, the player creatively and carefully glides through a small gap in a house before engaging his parachute and landing safely without a single scratch. The latter part of the video also shows the entire stunt in slow motion, providing a much better view.

While the stunt may look fairly simple, it really isn't easy to pull it off as it requires a lot of practice and precision. When someone asked the user how he opened the parachute that quickly, the user revealed explained:

“When flying forward at the right angle and opening the chute it opens like this while also carrying you horizontally for a small distance. Try it yourself if you are using a controller/joystick”

The Reddit community applauded the user for their amazing stunt, with many sharing their experiences of attempting to pull off a similar stunt:

It can be overwhelming to see such levels of creativity by fans as the GTA community doesn’t cease to amaze when it comes to creating special moments in the game. Players can participate in parachuting jobs available in the game to improve their flying skills.

How to participate in parachuting jobs in GTA Online?

Parachuting is one of the most basic game modes in the game, where players can include up to seven other players in a shared lobby. It is always given to players by Dom Beasley.

Accessing parachuting jobs is fairly easy and can be done in three ways:

Select it from the Jobs list on the game’s Pause Menu

Walk into a blue corona (parachute icon on the map)

Select Parachuting from a post-job voting feature on the screen

The amount of time players spend parachuting in the game will increase their Flying Skills over time.

Players should note that undertaking these jobs is not the only way to have fun with parachutes as they can be used in free-roam as well, considering they are equipped with one.

This month, players can also participate in a new Adversary Mode called Judgment Day. It’s a kill-or-be-killed type of mode where the Rider hunts the Hunted as the latter attempts to survive. Apart from the new Halloween mode, they can also try the new Obey 10F sports car available for purchase at Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar has done a solid job in keeping these in-game activities interesting and engaging for players over the years, and it should not come as a surprise if they continue to do so for some time to come.

