Top 5 upgrades that GTA Online beginners need to have

GTA Online has a vast portfolio of items players can purchase, including the necessary upgrades.

When starting the game, beginners must know where to invest the money and which upgrades will be helpful to them. These upgrades range from businesses that players run or vehicle upgrades to give them a boost while on the road. However, with so many upgrades available, one could wonder which one they should invest in.

With that being said, let’s look at the top five upgrades that every beginner should get in GTA Online.

GTA Online: 5 must-have upgrades for beginners

5) Business upgrades

Number five is Business Upgrades, available for various businesses in GTA Online. There are a lot of business ventures in the game that players can manage and earn income from. Most of the time, however, players avoid upgrading their owned businesses.

Business upgrades allow players to make the most out of their businesses in many ways, including increasing staff, profits, storage capacity, and other important aspects. Almost every type of business has some upgrades available that beginners should check out.

4) Vehicle upgrades

Next on the list are the vehicle upgrades. Vehicles are an essential part of the open world of GTA Online, making their upgrades even more necessary. Every player has a favorite vehicle that they mostly use.

When starting the game, players need to upgrade their vehicles in terms of speed and weaponry. This will push the vehicle to its limit and allow players to gain an advantage in the game. The increased performance will make the vehicle faster, and added weaponry (if available) will make it a getaway car.

3) Weapon upgrades

At number three, it is none other than weapon upgrades. GTA Online has a wide range of weapons available for players to wreak havoc with, including Assault Rifles, Shotguns, Sniper Rifles, and more. Some of the weapons have Mark II upgrades available for them.

Beginners should upgrade their eligible weapons to their Mk II version for better performance. Almost all Mk II weapon variants are better than standard weapons, giving players an advantage when they need to go offensive. The Mk II variants combined with the right scopes make them a force to be reckoned with.

2) Character upgrades

Next on the list is the most overlooked upgrade in the game, the character upgrades. GTA Online’s world revolves around players’ custom build characters with which they hustle in the game.

Every custom-created character has some preset skillset, usually displayed on the right side of the lobby screen, which can increase over time. These include:

Stamina

Strength

Shooting

Stealth

Flying

Driving

Mental State

All these skills are fundamental for beginners to focus on, and they should always try to upgrade them to the maximum. Once upgraded, they will make a huge difference in the gameplay and allow players to hustle more efficiently in the game.

1) Location upgrades

Finally, at number 1, it is the location upgrade. This includes any physical property players can own in GTA Online, such as Warehouses. The Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack might not give a feasible location to run businesses.

Beginners are recommended to upgrade the locations of warehouses. They need to stay within the city or no further north than Sandy Shores in the game. This will allow them to save a huge amount of time if done correctly, thereby allowing them to earn money faster.

Rockstar Games has done a great job in adding extra RPG-like elements to GTA Online with the introduction of the upgrades mentioned above. Beginners need to focus on upgrades to utilize everything the game offers.

Each weekly update also allows players to get selected items at discounts, making it the best time for players to invest in them. This month, they can also participate in the new Judgement Day Adversary Mode and celebrate Halloween in the game.

