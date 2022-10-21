Top 5 GTA Online cars manufactured by Vapid

GTA Online has many vehicles in its catalog that players love to drive and collect. Each car has a different set of characteristics, considering they are made by various in-game manufacturers, making them different from each other in design, looks, and performance.

Every in-game automobile manufacturer seems inspired by their real-life counterparts, and the Vapid Motor Company is no different. It is an American automotive company based on the Ford Motor Company, and according to GTA V's in-game ads, Vapid was founded in 1942.

The automotive company's logo is also a parody of that of Ford's logo with a similar style and font but a red oval badge.

BAWSAQ (the game's stock exchange) describes the company as follows:

“The automobile manufacturer that pioneered the great American business model of low-quality mass production.”

With that being said, let’s look at five Vapid cars in GTA Online that players should check out in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top five GTA Online cars manufactured by Vapid: Price, performance, and more

5) Vapid Bullet

At number five comes the Vapid Bullet, a 2-seater sports coupe featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life 2005-2006 Ford GT.

Regarding its performance, the Bullet is powered by a 5.6L DOHC V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in the rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. The vehicle boasts incredibly fast handling and can compete with other sports cars in the game easily. It is slightly faster than Voltic.

Players can buy Vapid Bullet at an impressive 50% discount this week from Legendary Motorsport for $77,500.

4) Vapid Dominator ASP

Next on the list is the Vapid Dominator ASP, a 2-seater muscle car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is heavily based on the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R and 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R.

The Dominator ASP is powered by a modeled V8 engine with single cams on either side. It also has a large supercharger that boasts the vehicle’s performance. This Vapid-manufactured car has exceptional grip and great acceleration, surpassing some sports class cars easily. Being a Tuner, there are fantastic customization options available for it too.

Players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,775,000 - $1,331,250.

3) Vapid Hustler

At number three is the fan favorite Vapid Hustler. It’s a 2-seater coupe featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update in 2018 and is heavily inspired by the real-life classic 1933 Ford Coupe and 1932 Ford Coupe.

On the performance side, it runs on a big-block V8 engine with Double-Barrel Carburetors. The Hustler's sheer power easily makes it competitive against the likes of Dukes and its armored version. It has good straight-line speed and does not deform in a crash.

The car is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $625,000.

2) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Next on the list is the Vapid Pißwasser Dominator, a 2-seater racing muscle car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Cunning Stunts update. Its visual design is based on the 5th-generation Ford Mustang with Pißwasser livery.

Pißwasser Dominator is powered by a powerful V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. Its performance is significantly improved over the standard Dominator and can reach a maximum speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) in quick seconds.

This Vapid vehicle is available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $315,000 or free of cost for returning players.

1) Vapid FMJ

Finally, at number 1, it is everyone’s favorite Vapid FMJ. It’s a 2-seater supercar featured in GTA Online since the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update and has taken design cues from the real-life 2017 Ford GT.

On the performance side, the FMJ is powered by a twin-cam V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox powering it in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It excels in performance mainly due to its responsive handling, excellent traction, and amazing top speed. This makes FMJ one of the best Vapid cars in the game.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $1,750,000.

Rockstar Games has done exceptionally well to keep every car unique and somewhat identical to their real-life counterparts. Ford enthusiasts can pick up any of the vehicles mentioned above and wreak havoc on the streets of LS and Blaine County.

