GTA 5 stock market guide: How to complete Lester's assassinations with maximum profits

In GTA 5, players have many missions to earn money but not as much to earn passive income.

Because of this, there is only one popular mission in GTA 5 that players do to earn a profitable amount of passive income. It is the Assassination missions by Lester Crest, which players can only do when they are playing as Franklin Clinton. These missions have a huge impact on GTA 5's in-game stock market that players can invest in.

Thus, by making smart investments before and after each assassination operation, players can greatly boost their winnings.

This article will help instruct players on how to boost their profits by making the correct stock market investments in GTA 5.

GTA 5 guide to making more money by doing Lester's assassination missions

To maximize profits, players must invest in stocks before and after the killing. They may have to move to a safehouse and save the game a few times to advance these days.

Brief overview of Lester's assassination missions in GTA 5

Lester Crest offers Franklin a variety of assassination contracts. These assignments will be triggered if you go to Lester's mark on the map as Franklin.

These GTA 5 missions involve assassinating notable business figures, causing their companies' stock prices to plummet while their competitors' stock prices soar.

This means that the players must purchase shares in rival companies before the assassination and sell them after the operation is finished. BAWSAQ and LCN are the two markets in which participants can invest their money. Higher-value companies are usually listed in LCN.

Hotel Assassination

Before the mission: Buy Betta Pharmaceuticals (BAWSAQ).

Sell Betta Pharmaceuticals (50% profit) after the mission. Save the game by sleeping to accelerate time.

After the mission: Buy Bilkinton Research (LCN) after waiting for three days or more. Then stay for at least a week and sell it before the next mission.

The Multi-Target Assassination

Before the mission: Buy Debonaire (LCN).

Sell Debonaire at 80% returns after completing this mission and purchase Redwood Cigarettes (LCN).

After the mission: Sell Redwood at 300% profit after advancing the game by two days or three days.

The Vice Assassination

Before the mission: Buy Fruit Computers (BAWSAQ)

Sell Fruit Computers at 50% Return, then purchase Facade (BAWSAQ).

After the mission: Sell Facade (BAWSAQ) at 33% profit.

The Bus Assassination

Before the mission: No investment

Buy Vapid from BAWSAQ only after completing the mission.

After the mission: Wait around for a few days, then sell Vapid for a 100% profit.

The Construction Assassination

Before the mission: Buy Gold Coast Development (LCN)

Sell Gold Coast Development at 80% Return after completing the mission and saving.

After the mission: No investment

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

