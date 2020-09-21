GTA 5: How to make money in Offline/Story Mode?

The world of GTA 5 will throw ample opportunity to ensure that you make the most amount of money as possible. The most resourceful of players will constantly be on the lookout for more opportunities to make money.

While completing Story Missions and progressing further in GTA 5 will guarantee you all the money you require for essentials as well as some other frivolous spending; it nearly isn't enough to satisfy all your needs.

With so many properties as well as audacious vehicles to buy, players will need a lot more money to go around than the missions of GTA 5 will get you. Therefore, you can try these ways to make some extra cash.

How to make more money in GTA 5 Story Mode?

1) Lester's Assassination Missions

These are, by far, the best way to make a tonne of cash without having to do much except for competing the missions and correctly investing your money in GTA 5's Stock Market.

Lester will call Franklin and request his help on some of his assignments. These missions typically involve assassinating a top executive of a major corporation in GTA 5.

Killing these targets will directly affect the Stock Market. Therefore, Lester advises Franklin to invest beforehand. For the full benefits of this mission, do not start the first mission until you have completed the last heist of GTA 5: "The Big Score".

Follow our guide below to correctly execute these missions and invest your money in GTA 5.

GTA 5 Assassination Missions Guide

2) Complete Random Encounters

Random Encounters, as the name suggests, appear seemingly randomly in GTA 5 and net the players a fair bit of cash. One of the highest-paying Random Encounter occurs when the player, as Franklin, is roaming about his house.

A young kid who has his bike stolen will reward the player with $100,000 if the bike is returned to him. This encounter occurs around Franklin's house and only when the player is playing as Franklin.

3) Hit Armored Trucks

Players will receive a tutorial box suggesting that armoured convoys can be attacked to make some quick cash. Simply sticking a Sticky Bomb at the back of an armoured van will pop the thing wide open, netting the player a fair bit of money.

Just like the rest of the game, these will add up over time, and eventually net you a lot of money in the long run in GTA 5.