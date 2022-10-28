Top 5 discounted vehicles in GTA Online this week (October 27 - November 2)

The Halloween event continues with GTA Online’s new weekly update, adding tons of fresh content to the game and more discounts on select vehicles.

This week, players can get amazing discounts on models from the likes of BF, Albany, LCC, Lampadati, and Grotti. With so many options to choose from, a fan could wonder which one would be best to invest in.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five GTA Online vehicles that are on discount this week and are worth checking out.

Top 5 discounted GTA Online vehicles this week - Price, performance, & more

5) BF Weevil

At number five, it is the BF Weevil. It’s a compact car that was added to GTA Online with The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its overall design seems to be inspired by the real-life Volkswagen Type 1 "Beetle."

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cam Flat-4 engine that comes coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a rear engine in an RWD layout. With the introduction of the new Weevil Custom, it’s the best time to get it.

It is available at a special 40% discount this week and players can get it for a price of $522,000 - $391,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Albany Lurcher

Next on the list is the Albany Lurcher. It’s a four-door hearse featured in GTA Online since the release of the Halloween Surprise update. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life 1967 Cadillac Funeral Coach.

It is powered by a decent V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The vehicle suffers from a bit of slowish acceleration but excels at top speed due to its overall mass. It also has an acceptable crash deformation.

Players can get the Lurcher this week at an outstanding 50% discount for a price of $325,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Lampadati Pigalle

At number three, it is the famous Lampadati Pigalle. It’s a classic two-door vintage luxury coupe featured in GTA Online since the release of the “I’m Not a Hipster” Update. It’s inspired by the real-life Citroën SM.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a five-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-wheel-drive layout. Despite its old-looking appearance, it performs quite well and has good acceleration for its class. It also has a Super-level top speed when fully upgraded.

It is available at a 30% discount, and players can purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $280,000.

2) LCC Sanctus

Next on the list is the Liberty City Cycles (LCC) Sanctus. It’s a custom chopper featured in GTA Online since the release of the Bikers update. Being a heavily customized version of the standard Avarus, it is also based on the same Orange County Choppers T-Rex.

It runs on a chain-driven V-twin internal combustion engine coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. It excels in acceleration due to its high torque power. Its handling has also improved compared to the Avarus.

Players can purchase the Sanctus at a fabulous 40% discount this week from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,197,000.

1) Grotti Visione

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the Grotti Visione. It’s a two-door hypercar that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the Smuggler’s Run update. It’s based on the real-life Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition.

On the performance side, it is powered by a powerful V12 engine coupled to a six-speed transmission powering the vehicle in an RWD layout. It is considered to be one of the most competitive hypercars in the game due to its superior top speed and quick acceleration.

It is available for a 30% discounted price of $1,575,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the best time for car enthusiasts to pick up any of the aforementioned vehicles and save money on their purchases.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes