5 whacky GTA Online vehicles that should not make it to GTA 6

GTA 6 is the next title in the series, and fans want to know which vehicles can be carried over to the game from Grand Theft Auto Online. The 2013 release has a lot of unique cars, boats, scooters, bikes, and more in its catalog. However, not all of them are useful.

Some vehicles in the title seem unnecessary for the most part. With that being said, let’s look at five whacky vehicles in GTA Online that shouldn’t be added to GTA 6.

Top five unnecessary vehicles in GTA Online: Performance and more

5) Buckingham Tug

At number five is the Buckingham Tug. The tugboat has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Its visual appearance is taken from the real-life Janice Ann Reinauer.

The boat runs on a dual inboard engine powering a single propeller, making the vehicle slow. Tug is one of the largest industrial watercraft in the game, which doesn't bring much to the table. While players can enjoy exploring the ocean with it, there’s no long-term use for it in the game. This vehicle can be bought for a hefty price of $1,250,000 from DockTease in GTA Online.

4) Space Docker

Next on the list is the Space Docker, a two-seater special dune buggy featured in GTA Online. It’s essentially a highly-modified variant of the standard Dune Buggy. Being quite similar to its standard variant, it doesn’t perform well and is slow due to its lower acceleration.

Although its aesthetic might bear a space theme, the automobile itself isn’t special but rather just a collectible. Unique vehicles are appreciated, provided they bring something to the table. This sadly isn’t the case with Space Docker, which can be unlocked in the game as a Pegasus vehicle after reaching Tier 500 Sponsorship in Arena War.

3) BF Raptor

The BF Raptor is a two-seater roadster trike that's been in GTA Online since the Bikers update. It’s inspired by the real-life BMW-powered Campagna T-Rex trike.

On the performance side, it runs on an Inline-six engine coupled with a six-speed gearbox in a rear-mid engine and rear-wheel drivetrain. Its unique design characteristics make it a bit difficult to handle, which depends on the bumps and curbs on the road. It also doesn’t offer adequate performance compared to other vehicles in typical sports classes. This trike is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $648,000.

2) Declasse Tornado Rat Rod

Second on the list is the Declasse Tornado Rat Rod, a two-seater hot rod that came to the title with the Bikers update. It looks like a highly-modified hot rod based on a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Rat Rod Wagon.

When it comes to performance, this vehicle is powered by a hefty big-block single-overhead camshaft V8 engine combined with a four-speed gearbox in a front-mid engine and rear-wheel-drive layout. Although the car has good acceleration, it suffers from low top speed and struggles to keep up with other automobiles in its class. Declasse Tornado Rat Rod is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $378,000.

1) Pegassi Faggio Mod

Finally, at number one is the Pegassi Faggio Mod. It’s a 2-seater scooter featured in GTA Online since the release of the Bikers update. A different variant of Faggio, it is inspired by the Vespa scooter.

It runs on a single-cylinder engine with a three-speed gearbox and doesn’t provide any advantage over the standard variant. The vehicle is quite famous in the community for the wide array of visual customizations it offers, especially with regard to the front mirrors. Apart from that, it doesn’t add come with anything unique that sets it apart. This scooter is still available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a sum of $55,000.

While vehicle choice depends on one’s own experience and preference, Rockstar Games shouldn't carry forward the ones mentioned above. Instead, it should introduce some unique new cars, bikes, watercraft, and more in GTA 6.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

