5 GTA Online vehicles that are perfect for off-roading

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online world is filled with a wide range of vehicles, including some that specialize in off-roading. Off-road vehicles are distinguished by their higher ground clearance, softer suspension, lightweight, larger wheels, and somewhat stronger engines than regular vehicles. The game offers players many off-road vehicles. However, there has been some confusion amongst players on which ones to settle for.

With that being said, let’s look at the five best GTA Online vehicles that players can effectively use for off-roading.

Top five off-road vehicles in GTA Online, ranked according to their top speeds

1) Manchez Scout (139.75 mph)

At number one is the Maibatsu Manchez Scout. It is a 1-seater military off-road motorcycle featured in GTA Online since the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. Its visual appearance seems to be strongly inspired by the Armstrong MT500.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cylinder engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Being an off-road vehicle, it has excellent maneuverability which offers more control. It can reach a staggering top speed of 139.75 mph, making it suitable for rugged terrain races.

Players can purchase it from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $225,000.

2) BF400 (137 mph)

Next on the list is the Nagasaki BF400, a two-seater motorcycle featured in GTA Online since the release of the Cunning Stunts update. The vehicle's design is inspired by the KTM 450 Rally.

Performance0wise, it is powered by a single-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Due to its perfect combination of agile handling, lightweight bodywork, and absorbing suspension, one can quickly attain its maximum speed of 137 mph. With a full upgrade, it is also one of the fastest land-vehicles in the game.

The BF400 is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $95,000.

3) Apocalypse Brutus (123.5 mph)

Coming in at number three is the Declasse Apocalypse Brutus, a two-seater custom off-road van featured in GTA Online since the release of the Arena War update. It is primarily inspired by the real-life custom 1988 Chevrolet K-2500 Silverado.

It is assisted by a powerful front engine coupled with an 8-speed gearbox that powers all four wheels. Despite being an off-road vehicle, it possesses an excellent top speed of 123.5 mph, making it competitive against Trophy Truck. It also has decent handling and good traction for off-road terrain.

Players can purchase it from Arena War for a cost of $2,666,650 or $2,005,000.

4) Vagrant (122.5 mph)

Next on the list is Maxwell Vagrant. The two-seater off-road buggy has featured in GTA Online since the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Ariel Nomad.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a V-shaped engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drivetrain. It is considered one of the most competitive off-road vehicles, mainly due to its excellent top speed of 122.5 mph and quick acceleration. It’s a great overall choice for off-road terrain as well as racing.

It is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $2,214,000 - $1,660,500.

5) Apocalypse Sasquatch (121.25 mph)

At number five, we have the Bravado Apocalypse Sasquatch. The custom monster truck is a two-seater vehicle that has featured in GTA Online since the release of the Arena War update. It heavily resembles the 1940 Dodge W-Series pickup trucks.

On the performance front, it is powered by a high-power V8 engine mated to a 3-speed transmission with an all-wheel drivetrain. It excels in both handling and acceleration due to its light weight. It can also reach a staggering top speed of 121.25 mph and can be installed with both “Shunt” and “Jump” mods.

Players can convert their Rat-Truck into Apocalypse Sasquatch at the Arena Workshop for $1,530,875.

Rockstar has done a great job in keeping every off-road vehicle unique with different characteristics. Outdoorsy players and off-road enthusiasts can pick up the aforementioned vehicles and leave their opponents in the dust.

