5 motorcycles every MC President in GTA Online should own

GTA Online's vast catalog includes a variety of vehicles, with motorcycles that MC Presidents should own.

Motorcycle Clubs (MC) are one of the new gameplay elements added to GTA Online with the Bikers update. Players can create their own MCs and complete various tasks while recruiting new members. Being the President of an MC necessitates owning a vehicle that suits them and best represents their organization.

With that said, here are five motorcycles in GTA Online that every MC President should consider purchasing.

Top five motorcycles for MC President in GTA

5) Dinka Akuma

Dinka Akuma is ranked fifth. It's a streetfighter motorcycle from Grand Theft Auto Online. It appears to be inspired by the following real-world motorcycles:

Ducati Streetfighter Triumph Speed Triple Buell XB12S

It is powered by a 4-cylinder engine with a 5-speed transmission. Even without any performance upgrades, it is one of the fastest accelerating motorcycles in the game. It is sharp when turning corners. However, it has a very low skill cap. It has a top speed of 121.25 miles per hour (195.13 kilometers per hour).

It costs $9,000 and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Pegassi Ruffian

Pegassi Ruffian is next on the list. It's a two-seater roadster motorcycle that has appeared in GTA Online since its initial release. Its design appears to be influenced by the real-life Ducati Monster.

In terms of performance, it is powered by a 3-cylinder engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in a RWD configuration. Because of its excellent acceleration and top speed of 127.00 mph (204.39 km/h), it is one of the game's quickest and most versatile sports bikes.

It can be purchased for $9,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Western Cliffhanger

The Western Cliffhanger is ranked third. It's a rally-racing motorcycle that's been in GTA Online since the Cunning Stunts Bonuses I event was released. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Harley-Davidson XR-750.

On the performance front, it is powered by an RWD engine attached to a 4-speed transmission. It excels at top speed with a full upgrade, reaching a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h). As its appearance suggests, it also weighs around 140 Kg.

The Cliffhanger can be purchased for $225,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Western Gargoyle

Western Motorcycle Company Gargoyle is next on the list. It's a rally-converted hill climber motorcycle that's been in GTA Online ever since. Its design appears to be inspired by the actual 1928 Indian 101 Scout.

It is powered by a large V-Twin engine with a 4-speed transmission. The motorcycle has good handling and braking power due to the excellent traction of the chain-wrapped rear tyre.

It is available for $120,000 - $90,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos & Arena War.

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever is ranked first. It's a custom motorcycle that has appeared in GTA Online since The Contract update was released. It's based on the real-life ARCH Method 143, with design cues from Cyberpunk 2077's ARCH Nazaré.

On the performance front, it is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine with a 5-speed transmission. Due to its ability to reach a staggering speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h), it is one of the fastest motorcycles in the game that can be stored in MC Clubs.

It costs $1,900,000 and can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

MC Presidents can take any of the vehicles listed above and dominate Los Santos.

