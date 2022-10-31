Release dates of every GTA game to date

GTA is one of the most popular video game franchises in history. It all started two decades ago with the release of GTA 1, and since then, the series has grown exponentially.

Rockstar Games revolutionized 3D open-world gaming with its third installment and fans love the freedom offered in each game. With the series' 25th anniversary this year, it’s time to look back and relish the release dates of each iconic title.

List of all mainline GTA games and their release dates according to different platforms

Grand Theft Auto

November 28, 1997 (MS-DOS, Windows)

December 14, 1997 (PlayStation)

October 1999 (Game Boy Color)

December 3, 2018 (PlayStation Classic)

Grand Theft Auto 2

October 22, 1999 (Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 1)

May 2, 2000 (Dreamcast)

November 10, 2000 (Game Boy Color)

Grand Theft Auto III

October 23, 2001 (PlayStation 2)

May 21, 2022 (Windows)

November 4, 2003 (Xbox)

December 15, 2011 (iOS and Android)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

October 29, 2002 (PlayStation 2)

May 2003 (Windows)

November 4, 2003 (Xbox)

6 December 2012 (iOS)

December 12, 2012 (Android)

May 15, 2014 (Fire OS)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

October 26, 2004 (PlayStation 2)

June 2005 (Windows, Xbox)

Steam (January 2008)

November 2010 (Mac OS X)

December 12, 2013 (iOS)

December 19, 2013 (Android)

January 27, 2014 (Windows Phone)

May 15, 2014 (Fire OS)

October 26, 2014 (Xbox Live)

June 30, 2015 (Xbox One)

December 1, 2015 (PlayStation 3)

TBH (Oculus Quest 2)

Grand Theft Auto IV

April 29, 2008 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

December 2, 2008 (Windows)

Grand Theft Auto V

September 17, 2013 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)

November 14 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

April 2015 (Windows)

March 2022 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

November 11, 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch)

2022-2023 (iOS and Android)

However, that’s not all. Throughout the years, the developers have released several GTA spin-offs and expansion packs for the series in total.

List of all extra GTA spin-offs, handheld versions, expansion packs, and their release dates

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

April 30, 1999 (MS-DOS, Windows, PlayStation)

Grand Theft Auto Mission Pack 2 London 1961

July 1999 (MS-DOS, Windows)

Grand Theft Auto Advance

October 26, 2004 (Game Boy Advance)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

October 24, 2005 (PlayStation Portable)

June 2006 (PlayStation 2)

December 2015 (iOS)

February 2016 (Android)

March 2016 (Fire OS)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

October 31, 2006 (PlayStation Portable)

March 5, 2007 (PlayStation 2)

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned

February 17, 2009 (Xbox 360)

April 13, 2010 (Windows, PlayStation 3)

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony

October 29, 2009 (Xbox 360)

April 13, 2010 (Windows, PlayStation 3)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

March 17, 2009 (Nintendo DS)

October 20, 2009 (PlayStation Portable)

January 17, 2010 (iOS)

December 18, 2014 (Android, Fire OS)

With the developers having their sights set on the upcoming GTA 6, fans can expect an official announcement or teaser for the game. The title is heavily rumored to be teased this year.

