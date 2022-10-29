GTA Vice City celebrates its 20th anniversary today

GTA Vice City is now 20 years old as fans celebrate the anniversary of the iconic video game on various social media platforms.

Stephen Bliss, a famous artist and designer, recently shared a beautiful picture of the Vice City Tourist Guide on Twitter. Claiming that it was his favorite game as the title celebrates its 20th birthday, Bliss wrote:

“Happy 20th birthday Vice City! My favorite game.”

stephen bliss @iamstephenbliss Happy 20th birthday Vice City! My favorite game.

The game was originally released on October 29, 2002 and has been released on multiple platforms over the years. Similarly, well-known insiders and gamers alike are also sharing their happiness on this special occasion.

GTA Vice City is now 20 years old and fans are celebrating it

Ben @videotech_ Grand Theft Auto: Vice City celebrates its 20th anniversary today.



Ben @videotech_ Grand Theft Auto: Vice City celebrates its 20th anniversary today.

Happy birthday!

Famous industry insider Ben (@videotech_) recently shared a picture on Twitter announcing the game’s twentieth anniversary and celebrating it with fans. The picture showcased two of the most recognizable characters from GTA Vice City, Sonny Forelli and the legendary Tommy Vercetti with the number “20” written over them.

Showcasing a beautiful contrast, the image features the same neon vibes that many fans love and remember from the game.

TGG, a well-known gamer and YouTuber, also shared the game's logo on Twitter, stating that Grand Theft Auto Vice City was released 20 years ago today.

TGG @TGGonYT GTA Vice City was released 20 years ago today

Another famous gamer, Michael, celebrated the game’s anniversary on Twitter by sharing a clip of the game. He also stated that GTA Vice City was his first game of the series and made him fall in love with it. He also paid tribute to the late actor Ray Liotta by claiming that his VA performance as Tommy Vercetti was legendary. The legendary actor passed away on May 26, 2022 in his sleep at the age of 67.

Michael @LegacyKillaHD GTA: Vice City was my first Grand Theft Auto game & was really one of the first games I fell in love with. Ray Liotta's performance as Tommy Vercetti was legendary.

Vice City was an absolute gem of the Playstation 2 era & now it turns 20-YEARS OLD!!!



Vice City was an absolute gem of the Playstation 2 era & now it turns 20-YEARS OLD!!! GTA: Vice City was my first Grand Theft Auto game & was really one of the first games I fell in love with. Ray Liotta's performance as Tommy Vercetti was legendary.Vice City was an absolute gem of the Playstation 2 era & now it turns 20-YEARS OLD!!! https://t.co/ZAK0QasNIm

Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to GTA Vice City’s twentieth anniversary today:

Darren Buxton @Buxton82DC @LegacyKillaHD I adore Vice City. I loved the setting, the world and characters within it. Tommy Vercetti was just perfect as was the betrayal of Lance Vance. Actually still my favourite GTA game.

Rohit @rohit_0718 @TGGonYT Today r we getting any trailer frm Rockstar games?

𝔗𝔬𝔪 @v_nexah @videotech_ Hands down, one of my favourites out of the trilogy.

stephen bliss @iamstephenbliss @videotech_ I loved painting this cover! 20 years ago wow! A lot has happened.

lego @scarletlego @videotech_ just finished it a few hours ago, best gta game imo. can't wait to go back to vice city, the game's vibe is just amazing

The game was a major financial success for the developers and they released it multiple times onto different platforms over the years. Here is the complete list of release dates for Grand Theft Auto Vice City, according to the platforms:

29 October 2002 – PlayStation 2

13 May 2003 – Windows (North America)

16 May 2003 – Windows (Europe)

4 November 2003 – Xbox (North America)

2 January 2004 - Xbox (Europe)

October 19, 2005 (Trilogy) – PlayStation 2, PC, Xbox (North America)

November 4, 2005 (Trilogy) - PlayStation 2, PC, Xbox (Europe)

12 November 2010 (Trilogy) – OS X

6 December 2012 – iOS

12 December 2012 – Android

30 January 2013 – PlayStation 3

5 December 2015 – PlayStation 4

11 November 2021 (Trilogy DE) – PlayStation4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows

The mobile port of the game's Definitive Edition is currently in development and is expected to be released sometime in 2022 or 2023. GTA 6 is also rumored to be set in the iconic Vice City once again.

