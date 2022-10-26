Should GTA 6 have multiple endings like the past two games?

GTA 6 is Rockstar's next big title in the works, and fans have been eager to learn more about it. The leaked footage revealed two playable protagonists, one of whom was the first female in the series.

The past two games, Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5, had different endings depending on the player's decisions. Both stories have been praised by fans worldwide, with some even considering the first to be the best of the two.

The developers should continue the tradition of different endings in the upcoming title as it offers players some narrative freedom. With that being said, let’s look at the past two games’ multiple endings to see why Rockstar should add the same element in GTA 6.

Multiple Ending Scenarios in GTA 4

GTA 4 has one of the best stories in the series' history. Its main protagonist Niko Bellic is remembered by fans to this date. The game offers two dramatically different endings based on players’ choices after the mission, “One Last Thing.”

Jimmy Pegorino requests that Niko negotiate a drug deal with Dimitri Rascalov for $250,000. When the protagonist contacts his cousin Roman and friend Kate McReary, the first encourages him to go ahead with the deal and use the money to go on vacation. However, the latter asked Niko not to, emphasising how he should not compromise his principles for money.

Here are the two possible endings:

Deal – If players choose to accept the deal, Roman gets killed by a gunshot in the chest and Niko takes his cousin’s death revenge on Dimitri Rascalov. Revenge – If players choose not to accept the deal, Kate gets killed during Roman’s wedding by Jimmy Pegorino. Niko takes revenge for his friend’s death by taking out the killer.

Multiple Ending Scenarios in GTA 5

GTA 5 has expanded on the previous game's narrative freedom by including multiple endings in its story. Devin Weston and Steve Haine pay Franklin a visit after completing the Union Depository heist. The first instructs him to eliminate Michael De Santa for interfering with Devin's business, while the second instructs him to remove Trevor Philips due to his temper issues.

Players have three choices at this point, which leads to different ending scenarios:

Kill Trevor – In this choice, the mission “Something Sensible” commences in which Trevor dies and the rest of the two protagonists go their separate ways. Kill Michael – In this choice, the mission “The Time's Come” commences in which Michael dies and Trevor asks Franklin to stay away from him. Deathwish – In this third choice, the mission “The Third Way” commences where all three protagonists survive and take out all enemies together.

Following in its predecessors’ footsteps, GTA 6 should include multiple endings, too, as it offers replayability and greater control to players over how the story ends. Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any details about the upcoming title yet. However, players can expect them to make an official announcement about it when they are ready.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes