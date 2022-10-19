Why GTA 4 had the best Vigilante missions in the series

GTA 4 is still one of the best and most-detailed games in the franchise yet, improving upon previous games' Vigilante missions. Vigilante is a type of side mission available in the series in every 3D Universe game, Chinatown Wars and Grand Theft Auto 4 where players need to chase down criminals within a specified time limit.

Players can access these by entering any Law Enforcement Vehicle in the game. Interestingly, GTA 4's version of these missions was far more improved and refined in comparison to other GTA titles. With that being said, let’s learn everything about GTA 4’s Vigilante missions.

Vigilante missions in GTA 4 offer a more in-depth experience

Vigilante missions in GTA 4 are retooled, granting significantly more freedom to players on how they want to interact with them. As soon as protagonist Niko Bellic enters a cop car in-game, players will have access to the criminal database computer available in the vehicle. This computer tracks and views all crimes in progress in the nearby area.

If players decide to accept a crime scene, a timer begins, which will end once players reach the location of that crime. Furthermore, the game improves upon the different criminal activities that players can try to stop. Currently, there are three types of crimes available in the Vigilante missions of GTA 4:

Stolen vehicle – It involves stopping criminals from running away in the stolen vehicle.

Gang activity – It involves eliminating a group of criminals.

Suspect on foot – It involves eliminating a criminal running from a crime scene.

Over time, the difficulty level increases as criminals upgrade their arsenal of weapons every time players stop a crime. This is primarily seen when players approach level 20 in these missions. Until then, most criminals carry pistols while those stealing vehicles use the Micro SMG. As players reach level 17-19, criminals will use more dangerous firearms, including:

AKs

Carbine Rifles

Pump Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Desert Eagles

Sniper Rifles

Grenades

MP5

Besides improved firepower, increased health can also be found in criminals upon reaching higher levels. Fortunately, criminals in Vigilante missions only have limited ammo and throw away their weapons when they run out.

The availability of different Vigilante missions accessible at any time in cop vehicles is one of the major highlights of the game. Here’s a list of police vehicles that can initiate these missions:

NOOSE Patriot

NOOSE Cruiser

FIB Buffalo

Police Cruiser

Police Patrol

Police Stockade

Players may also attract the attention of nearby law enforcement while engaging with these criminals, but their wanted levels disappear as soon as they eliminate the last criminal from that particular mission. They will also have the option to choose the “Call for Backup” feature before responding to a crime, bringing in additional police officers who will prioritize the suspects more than players.

A minimum of 20 Vigilante missions must be completed for 100% completion of the game and to receive the achievement “Cleaned the Mean Streets”. Players also have the freedom to not complete all of these missions consecutively.

All of these features make Vigilante missions in GTA 4 stand out from the other entries in the franchise. With rumors of a remaster spreading within the community, fans should pick up the game once again to relive the interesting story of Niko Bellic.

