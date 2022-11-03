GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride revealed for November 3, 2022

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, adding new vehicles to Podium and Prize Ride.

Players can win a Pfister Comet SR this week by trying their luck on the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Declasse Mamba is also up for grabs as part of the Prize Ride, which players can win by finishing a Street Race in the Top 3 places for five consecutive days.

GTA Online players get two new free vehicles to win this week

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Hunting Pack (Remix)

- Street Races

- The Fleeca Job Heist

- OG Heists Setups



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- The Doomsday Heist



2x RP on

- Humane Labs LTS



Log in unlock:

- Black Rockstar Tee



Podium: Comet SR

Prize Ride: Mamba (Top 3 in Street Races, 5 days in row)

Pfister Comet SR is available as a Podium vehicle in GTA Online this week, and players on every platform can try their luck once every 24 hours to win it. It is one of the fastest vehicles in the Sports class, making it an excellent set of wheels.

At the same time, classic car enthusiasts are in for a treat as they can win a Declasse Mamba roadster for the Prize Ride this week. Its classic feel, along with a powerful performance, makes it a must-have in the game. Players need to finish three Street Races in the top 3 places five days in a row to get the ride for free.

Pfister Comet SR

Pfister Comet SR has been added to GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. Being a racing variant of the standard Comet, its design is inspired by the real-life Porsche 997 GT2 RS.

When it comes to performance, it runs on a single-cam carburetted V8 coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. As tested in-game by Broughy1322, the car can reach a staggering top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) on a full performance upgrade. This makes it one of the fastest cars in its class, with excellent traction and superb acceleration.

Even though it is built on the same design as Comet, it handles relatively better due to its improved engine power, extra aerodynamic modifications, and wider tires, giving it more grip on the road.

Declasse Mamba

Declasse Mamba has been added to the game since the release of the Executives and Other Criminals update. Its visual appearance is primarily based on the real-life AC Cobra (MkIII) and Factory Five Racing Mk4 Roadster.

On the performance side, it is powered by a high-displacement V8 engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel drivetrain. As tested by the famous Broughy1322, the Mamba can reach a maximum top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h) when fully upgraded.

It boasts a decent overall performance despite its fair braking and sensitive steering. A great set of wheels for classic car lovers.

It's an excellent time for car enthusiasts to collect some exciting rides in GTA Online for free throughout the week.

