GTA Online YouTuber makes almost $40 million in the game by selling 555 crates

Popular YouTuber TheProfessional recently revealed that he earned millions of dollars in GTA Online using a simple trick.

In a video posted on his channel on October 30, 2022, TheProfessional explained that he sold around 555 Special Cargo crates and earned almost GTA$ 40 million in a 30-player lobby. The cargo was stored across five large warehouses, each containing 111 crates in total.

TheProfessional shares chart of calculations showing total earnings in GTA Online

TheProfessional also detailed how he went about selling 555 crates in the 30-player lobby. In the video, he can be seen successfully delivering the cargo by completing different Sell missions.

In the end, the content creator also shared a chart of calculations showing the total earnings from the missions.

Here’s what the sale per warehouse looks like:

Warehouse 111 Crates = $4,995,000 ($1,665,000 + $3,330,000) Warehouse 111 Crates = $4,995,000 ($1,665,000 + $3,330,000) Warehouse 111 Crates = $4,995,000 ($1,665,000 + $3,330,000) Warehouse 111 Crates = $4,995,000 ($1,665,000 + $3,330,000) Warehouse 111 Crates = $4,995,000 ($1,665,000 + $3,330,000)

TheProfessional also sold two Special Crates for $646,000. Here is a list of the other earnings he received from MC Businesses:

Doc Forgery = $472,500 ($157,500 + $315,000)

$472,500 ($157,500 + $315,000) Weed = $945,000 ($315,000 + $630,000)

$945,000 ($315,000 + $630,000) Counterfeit Cash = $1,102,500 ($367,500 + $735,000)

$1,102,500 ($367,500 + $735,000) Meth = $1,373,500 ($446,250 + $892,500)

$1,373,500 ($446,250 + $892,500) Coke = $1,575,000 ($525,000 + $1,050,000)

Here are his earnings from the Bunker and Nightclub:

Bunker = $3,150,000 ($1,050,000 + $2,100,000)

$3,150,000 ($1,050,000 + $2,100,000) Nightclub = $5,494,500 ($1,831,500 + $3,663,000)

The total profit from all the businesses after deducting the investments is as follows:

$39,734,000 - $4,545,000 = $35,189,000

TheProfessional also mentioned that there is a 2% demand bonus, where players get an extra $66,000 per head in the lobby when delivering cargo. This applies to up to 25 other players in the same lobby. This was one of the reasons he was able to earn such a huge amount of money by doing Sell missions.

The YouTuber also gave a shoutout to his friends, who helped with the task. Their names are:

JamesGaming55

Sebby0831

Riley_BlackFox

Supraliminal

ItsZomb3490nYT

LearnedSophistry

It’s great to see TheProfessional and his friends hustling and earning a huge sum of money in GTA Online. They can now use the money to purchase new vehicles in the game, especially after new stock arrived at both car showrooms this week.

New cars available in GTA Online car showrooms

GTA Online just received new stock of vehicles in Premium Deluxe Motorsport and Luxury Autos showrooms this week.

Here is a complete list of cars that players can buy from the showrooms:

Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Karin Sultan RS Classic

Vapid Hustler

Übermacht Sentinel Classic

Albany Hermes

Übermacht Cypher

Luxury Autos Showroom

Übermacht SC1

Lampadati Viseris

Players can also earn extra GTA$ and RP by playing different heists and raids in GTA Online this week due to the ongoing The Heists Event.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

