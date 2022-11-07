5 of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, ranked

GTA Online offers players a myriad of vehicles in its open-world environment, including motorcycles for motorheads.

Each motorbike in the game has its own unique characteristics and styles that are mostly inspired by its real-life counterparts. For players, it is necessary to pick a motorbike that looks good and is fast enough to leave their opponents in the dust.

With that being said, let’s learn about five of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online in 2022.

Top 5 fastest motorcycles in GTA Online, ranked according to their top speed

5) Nagasaki BF400 (137 mph)

At number five, it is the Nagasaki BF400. It’s a 2-seater civilian motorcycle featured in GTA Online since the Cunning Stunts update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life KTM 450 Rally.

On the performance side, it runs on a single-cylinder engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The BF400 boasts excellent performance as the motorcycle can easily achieve a maximum top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) on a full upgrade. It also has agile handling and an excellent absorbing suspension for a smoother ride.

Players can purchase BF400 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $95,000.

4) Maibatsu Manchez Scout (139.75 mph)

Next on the list is the Maibatsu Manchez Scout, a 1-seater military off-road motorcycle featured in GTA Online since the release of The Cayo Perico Heist update. It’s primarily based on Armstrong MT500 and Kawasaki KLR 250.

Regarding its performance, Scout is powered by a single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox in the same RWD layout. It is one of the best off-road motorcycles in the game, thanks to its excellent maneuverability. Despite low acceleration, it can still reach a good top speed of 139.75 mph (224.91 km/h) with a full performance upgrade.

The Maibatsu Sanchez Scout is available from Warstock Cache & Carry for $225,000.

3) Pegassi Oppressor (140 mph)

At number three is the famous Pegassi Oppressor. It’s a single-seater custom sports motorcycle featured in GTA Online since the release of the Gunrunning update. The bike's design seems to be taken from a bike in the 1985 TV series Street Hawk, which is heavily inspired by the Honda XR 500.

On the performance side, Oppressor is powered by a parallel-twin engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It excels in handling as it is much quicker and more responsive than other sports bikes in the game. The motorbike has four wings, allowing players to glide in the skies and reach a maximum top speed of 140.00 mph (225.31 km/h).

Players can purchase Pegassi Oppressor from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,524,500 - $2,650,000.

2) Western Apocalypse Deathbike (150 mph)

Next on the list is the Western Motorcycle Company Apocalypse Deathbike, a 1-seater custom motorcycle in the game that Rockstar Games added with the Arena War update. The Apocalypse Deathbike's design has taken its cues from Daryl’s bike in The Walking Dead TV Series.

The Apocalypse Deathbike runs on a V-Twin engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It has one of the fastest top speeds of all land vehicles in the game, reaching a maximum of 150.00 mph (241.40 km/h) on a full upgrade.

Players can convert their Gargoyle into an Apocalypse Deathbike at the Arena Workshop for $1,269,000.

1) Western Reever (163 mph)

Finally, at number 1, it is none other than the Western Reever, a single-seater custom motorcycle in GTA Online that the developers added with The Contract update. It’s primarily inspired by the ARCH Method 143.

On the performance side, the Reever is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine with a 5-speed gearbox, the sound of which seems to be a lower-pitched variation of the one found in a BF400. It is the fastest motorcycle in the game, with the ability to reach a staggering top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h).

Western Reever is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for $1,900,000.

Rockstar has done a great job adding different motorcycles to the game, allowing players to pick one they like or make a collection by getting them all.

