How to play Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode in GTA Online for 2x bonuses

GTA Online has just received The Heist Event update, allowing players to earn extra rewards throughout the week. Currently, they can earn 2X GTA$ and RP by playing the famous Hunting Pack (Remix) in the game. For the unversed, it is an Adversary Mode that has been featured since the release of the After Hours update in 2018.

That said, one may wonder how the mode works. This is why it's necessary to talk about it. With that in mind, let’s learn all there is to know about Hunting Pack (Remix).

Double rewards for playing Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode in GTA Online this week

How to play

Being an Adversary Mode in GTA Online, Hunting Pack (Remix) is a remixed version of the standard Hunting Pack, with a new set of vehicles. This includes weaponized and booster-equipped automobiles like the Scramjet. It also offers slightly different variations of both custom and weaponized trucks, such as Dune and Speedo Custom.

In this Adversary Mode, players are divided into two different teams:

Attackers

Defenders

One player will be selected for the position of "Runner," and they will control the “hunted” vehicle. It is usually large but slow and rigged with an explosive device that gets triggered after reaching a certain speed. The driver then has to maintain the vehicle's speed. If it goes below a certain amount and isn't back up within 10 seconds, the round ends.

Attackers have the task of stopping the Runner or reducing its speed enough for the bomb to be triggered automatically. The defenders, on the other hand, have to protect the vehicle.

For more clarity, here's how Rockstar Games describes this mode:

“Hunting Pack (Remix) challenges a Runner to pick up speed and maintain it all the way to the deactivation zone to prevent an onboard bomb from detonating. If the Runner drops below the minimum speed for too long, the round comes to a swift and explosive conclusion. Attackers do all they can to bring the Runner to a halt, while a team of Defenders must protect the Runner at all costs.”

How to start Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode

Players can easily start the Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode in the game by simply following the below-mentioned instructions:

Open the Menu Go to “Online” Select “Jobs” Afterward, go to “Play Jobs” and select “Rockstar Created” Finally, enter “Adversary Mode” and select Hunting Pack (Remix) missions

There are a total of seven Hunting Pack missions in the game, each in a different location. Here’s a list of all seven missions:

Hunting Pack (Remix) I – Above Mirror Park, Murrieta Heights

Above Mirror Park, Murrieta Heights Hunting Pack (Remix) II – Above Pillbox Hill

Above Pillbox Hill Hunting Pack (Remix) III – Above Grand Senora Desert

Above Grand Senora Desert Hunting Pack (Remix) IV – Above Davis Quartz

Above Davis Quartz Hunting Pack (Remix) V – Above Pacific Ocean

Above Pacific Ocean Hunting Pack (Remix) VI – Above Fort Zancudo (East)

Above Fort Zancudo (East) Hunting Pack (Remix) VII – Above Alamo Sea

The whole concept seems to be inspired by the movie Speed, where a bus was rigged with explosives and couldn't go below 50 mph (80 kph). It's also worth mentioning that players can find a similar mission called “Publicity Tour” in the iconic GTA Vice City.

It seems like this is the best time for players to hustle in GTA Online and get some extra rewards via the Hunting Pack (Remix) Adversary Mode.

