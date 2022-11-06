Which GTA Online aircraft is based on Avro Vulcan?

GTA Online has a lot of different vehicles in its huge catalog, including various aircraft. Every aircraft in the game has a different set of characteristics. Furthermore, they are unique and based on real-life planes and jets.

One such aircraft is the Volatol, which is a bomber plane inspired by none other than the famous Avro Vulcan. The aircraft has been featured in the game since the release of The Doomsday Heist update.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about Volatol in this article.

Everything to know about Volatol in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

Volatol is a four-seater strategic bomber aircraft in GTA Online. Its design is inspired by the following real-life aircraft:

Avro Vulcan - Overall design and purpose

Myasischev M-4 - Flight deck

De Haviland Comet - Engines or Intakes

Its visual appearance consists of the following characteristics:

Sharp nose

Large fuselage

Large cockpit

Access ladder door (Left)

Corresponding hatches for its nose

Large Delta wings

Main engines with corresponding exhausts and intakes

Inner elevators

Outer Ailerons

Airbrakes ahead of the Ailerons

Large hatches for the bomb bay

Shorter tail boom

Vertical stabilizer mounted on the tail

When it comes to performance, the aircraft is powered by four turbojet engines located on the wings. It performs quite similarly to RM-10 Bombushka and other larger planes available in the game. Although the aircraft has slower acceleration, it still possesses good top speed. That said, players will have to put up with a bit of sluggish handling.

The Volatol is available for purchase from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $3,724,000 - $2,800,000.

Is it worth buying Volatol in GTA Online in 2022?

Volatol is one of the most interesting aircraft in the game. If players are looking for a piece of powerful machinery to annihilate their opponents, they can go for this aircraft. It comes equipped with three different types of turrets on the weaponry side:

Two powerful remote turrets which independent players can control easily

A nose turret with an elevation angle of 5 to -60 degrees, and a rotation angle of 360 degrees

A top turret with an elevation angle of -5 to 45 degrees, and a rotation angle of 360 degrees

It also comes equipped with dual .50 caliber machine guns, both of which have the same power as the machine turrets on Insurgent Pick-Up. It can cause moderate damage to opponents on foot and unarmoured vehicles.

That’s not all, the aircraft can be installed with four types of bombs, which provide a variety of tactical advantages to the owners:

Incendiary Bomb - It creates a trail of fire

It creates a trail of fire Cluster Bomb – It creates a smaller explosion spread within a radius

It creates a smaller explosion spread within a radius Explosive Bomb – It does high damage from all ranges

It does high damage from all ranges Gas Bomb – It creates a noxious effect on targets on impact

However, the aircraft suffers from high vulnerability against other weaponized aircraft or similar grounded vehicles. Due to its huge size, it is also vulnerable to all kinds of different missiles. GTA players can fit the aircraft with countermeasures to enhance their defensive capabilities.

All aircraft enthusiasts can purchase the Volatol in GTA Online this week and wreak havoc in the skies of Los Santos.

