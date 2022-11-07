When is GTA Online expected to receive the Snow update?

GTA Online recently got The Criminal Enterprises as part of the Summer 2022 update. However, it looks like the game might receive a new snow content addition as well by the end of the year.

Famous insider Tez2 has suggested that the end date of the upcoming GTA+ event should give a hint about the next major content addition.

Every year, Rockstar Games celebrates the Holiday season with a new update in the game. The Summer addition added a lot of different vehicles, missions, and bonuses for players as a reward for their loyalty and support. Hence, fans have big expectations for the winter 2022 update as well.

GTA Online Winter update 2022 might release soon

Just like what happened prior to the Criminal Enterprises update release. This Thursday, a new GTA+ event will start, possibly alongside the new Heist Challenge, and the end date should reflect when we should expect the next #GTAOnline update to release.

GTA Online typically receives a Winter update in mid-December, and fans can expect a similar release date for this year’s iteration. Tez2 also emphasized a similar pattern that Rockstar followed with the Summer 2022 update by stating:

“Just like what happened prior to the Criminal Enterprises update release.”

Last year, the game received the Festive Surprise 2021 update on December 23 that continued until December 29. It offered a lot of double-earning opportunities to the players in 2021, along with various discounts on select vehicles, clothing, properties, and more.

The developers also added the Överflöd Zeno to the game’s already impressive catalog of vehicles. It is a two-door hypercar that was added during the Festive Surprise 2021 event. The Gallivanter Baller ST was also available during that time.

Here is a list of bonuses players received by logging in during the last year's event:

Red Festive Tee

25 Sticky Bombs

Clownfish Mask

"Santa's New Sled" Livery for the Comet S2 Cabrio

25 Grenades

10 Molotov Cocktails

10 Proximity Mines

"Festive Stripes" Livery for the Baller ST

Filled Snacks and Armor

Firework Launcher along with 20 Firework Rockets

Baseball Bat Tee

Fukaru and Yogarishima liveries for the Banshee

Fans can expect similar kinds of rewards and items this year as well, and a few more if the developers choose to surprise them. They recently released a weekly update for the game, adding new rewards for the completion of heists this week.

Players can earn extra rewards for playing heists in GTA Online this week

In addition to 1.5X GTA$ and RP on all Prep Missions, operators who successfully thwart a global threat in The Doomsday Heist will get the Cliffford Hoodie. Plus, complete The Bogdan Problem this week to receive the Cliffford Varsity jacket.

GTA Online’s new The Heists Event is currently active and players will have a lot of opportunities to earn extra bonuses this week. They can earn more than regular rewards on the following heists in the game:

1.5X cash and RP – All Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist (whole month)

All Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist (whole month) 2X cash and RP – All Setup Missions for the classic Heists

All Setup Missions for the classic Heists 2X cash and RP – The Fleeca Job Heist

GTA+ members can also earn extra 50% cash this week. As Operators, players can also earn extra 50% cash and RP, and unlock the Clifford Hoodie by completing The Doomsday Heist.

Everyone can earn a lump-sum amount of $2,000,000 in the game by completing all the Heists Final missions within the next 21 days.

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any details related to the upcoming Winter update 2022. However, fans can expect more information about it soon if the developers decide to follow the same path as last year.

