Take-Two justifies delay behind GTA titles, says they're worth the wait

As fans continue their wait for the launch of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, it looks like Rockstar Games are confident of its development.

During the recent investor call of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, its CEO Strauss Zelnick justified the possible delays in releasing their games by stating that they prefer delays instead of releasing "flops". The upcoming title in the series was previously rumored to be announced this year, which now seems highly unlikely.

GTA 6 may not be released for some more time as Take-Two wants to release a "Hit"

GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive seemed confident in their upcoming games during the company’s quarterly investor chat. In a possible concern by the investors over their release schedules, the company’s CEO Strauss Zelnick assured them that there are no “productivity issues” and they want to release hits.

He acknowledged fans' high-quality "expectations and demands" during the call and stated the following:

“We definitely have very high-quality expectations and demands, and that's reflected in the fact that we're performing across the board. This company is a hit factory. We haven't had a disappointing release in as long as I can remember, and that's honestly the most important thing.”

He mentioned that they've had to revise the guidance, leading to some possible delays. He mentioned how he prefers the delays any day over releasing any flop games, emphasizing that that is the key to this business.

The CEO also mentioned past delays by stating:

“We've had issues—we've been around long enough to remember them—where in the past we've had delays in titles, and it was ultimately always worth waiting for because when we got to the other side, the results were delivered and the small amount of time delay didn't ultimately matter in the context of the results we were able to deliver. I'm hopeful that'll be the case here as well.”

The company predicted net sales of $5.4 to $5.5 billion, instead of the previously forecast of $5.8 to $5.9 billion. However, the company is still “highly optimistic” about its future growth as there are massive upcoming immersive core games that fans can expect from the company.

Zelnick claimed that these games will “have the deepest gameplay and the most hours of content."

These games are expected to be released in time by March 2025. It includes already released games such as The Quarry, and the upcoming Marvel’s Midnight Suns as well as GTA 6.

