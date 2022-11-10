Joe Rogan Experience producer apparently tried to collaborate with GTA developer

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is probably one of the most popular games in the world today, and it looks like a famous American podcast wanted to collaborate with it.

According to a recent tweet by the producer of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Brian Redban, he sent an official email to Rockstar Studios sharing a collaboration idea with their upcoming games. The email was sent to the developers on December 27, 2011. However, he never received a reply from them. Fans loved the idea after seeing the tweet as they shared their reactions to it.

Joe Rogan Experience could have come to GTA games at one point

As seen in the aforementioned post, Brian Redban shared a screenshot of the email where he delivered some possible collaboration ideas to the developers of GTA games. He wanted to bring the Joe Rogan Experience to the virtual world and reach out to new people with the help of the open-world gaming series.

He started the email by introducing himself as the producer and co-host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Redban mentioned that he produces about 6-12 podcasts a week and gets several million listeners a week. He shared his ideas about the podcast collaboration with their games by stating:

“…if it would be possible to include all of my content as a radio station on your upcoming video game. It would just use simple RSS, and it could stream within the game if connected to the internet.”

He followed up the statement by stating:

“Me and Joe Rogan are constantly looking for new ways to reach people with our podcasts, and I think it would be a unique way for us both to win win.”

It’s admirable to see Brian Redban hustle by reaching out to such a big developer back in 2011 without Joe Rogan knowing about it. GTA 5 was an upcoming game by the developers back then, and players would have been able to listen to the podcast in the game had the idea been accepted.

With the email sent at 2:54 am, fans have hailed the producer's ambition with the email. They shared their reactions via comments after seeing the screenshot of the email. Here are some of the best fans’ reactions to the Twitter post:

UFC Color Commentator Joe Rogan is the host of the popular podcast which is currently being distributed exclusively on Spotify. It’s amazing to see famous personalities acknowledging the existence of GTA games and any future collaboration between the two would be largely appreciated by fans.

