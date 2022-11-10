Austrian mountain biker makes a GTA-style trials video

GTA fever is taking over the world, and it looks like a famous Austrian mountain biker recently paid homage to Grand Theft Auto 5.

In his latest YouTube video, titled Video Game, MTB rider Fabio Wibmer can be seen pulling off amazing stunts on a humble bike while traversing the GTA 5 style-like French Riviera. Fans of the gaming series will immediately be able to relate to the video due to various callbacks and references to the iconic game in the video, including loading screens, safehouses, auto-shops, mini-maps, and more.

Popular Austrian trials biker Fabio Wibmer creates a new stunt video inspired by GTA 5

In the aforementioned nine-minute video, Fabio Wibmer’s love for the GTA game can be seen on full display as the rider referenced some major gameplay moments while pulling off unbelievable stunts.

At the start of the video, the biker can be seen riding down a mountain, but he falls off while attempting a jump. A red-colored 'wasted' screen then appears, which is a direct reference to the death screen in Grand Theft Auto 5.

A beautiful GTA-style loading screen can then be seen, and the video displays the title 'Grand Theft Bike.' Players will notice a mini-map on the bottom-left corner of the screen that gives the video the feel of an open-world game.

Wibmer picks up his bicycle and goes on to pull off amazing stunts on a variety of urban terrain, such as the city's benches, rooftops, tight lanes, tables, ramps, rail tracks, and more.

As soon as the biker jumps on the vehicle, an alarm goes off, and a police siren can be heard. Players will notice a couple of 'wanted' stars on the top-right of the screen. The rider immediately goes into an auto-shop and clears his 'wanted' level. The auto-shop is a direct homage to the game’s LS Customs.

Wibmer can also be seen executing some extremely risky moves by balancing on the railing of a massive dam. Here are some of the other GTA-esque details captured beautifully by the rider in his latest video:

The ability to quickly change outfits in a safe house

Familiar fonts from the game

On-screen mission instructions when the rider meets his friend

Names of vehicles and locations popping up on the bottom-right of the screen

Weapon Wheel menu used to consume an energy drink

The ability to hijack vehicles

Fans of the franchise should definitely check out the video, as it perfectly captures details of the game. Wibmer is truly a fan of the series and also a master of his craft, as evidenced by his homage to the game and breath-taking stunts.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes