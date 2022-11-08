5 plot holes in GTA 5 that make no sense

GTA 5 is one of the most successful games of all time, as the title has sold over 170M units to date as per Take-Two Interactive’s recent investor call.

It beautifully shares a combined story of three different protagonists: Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. The primary plot of the story sees the trio attempting to make it big in Los Santos while being taken advantage of by corrupt feds. However, there are some plot holes in the game that make no sense in its story.

With that being said, let’s look at five plot holes in GTA 5 that were never explained.

Top five unexplained plot holes in GTA 5's story

5) Deathwish plot hole

At number five, it is the famous Deathwish plot hole in GTA 5’s story. Throughout the story mode, all three protagonists were used by different men, including feds, gangs, and more. The overall story revolves around the same as the trio didn’t have many issues with themselves.

However, during the last act of the story, players get the choice of choosing which final mission they wish to take. One of the options is the “Deathwish” where all three join forces and eliminate their enemies once and for all. This raises the question of why the main characters didn’t think of teaming up much early in the game.

4) Michael being afraid of Madrazo

Next on the list is Michael’s fear of Martin Madrazo, the head of the Mexican-American drug Cartel in GTA 5. The protagonist and Madrazo got off on the wrong foot early in the game and looked scared of him for some reason.

The fact that Michael didn’t have an issue with killing someone throughout the story makes it even odder. Even if he didn’t want to do something about it himself, he could always ask Trevor to take him out when the latter finds him. These possible scenarios made the actual plot confusing and unnecessary.

3) Lester not knowing of Trevor being alive

At number three, it is the unexplained plot of Lester not knowing about Trevor being alive in GTA 5's early story. As per his character, Lester was an analytical person who kept tabs on everyone, even Niko Bellic of Grand Theft Auto 4.

However, in the story, Lester didn't seem to know anything about Trevor’s existence in the beginning, nor did he ever mention it to Michael. The fact that he didn’t seem to know about the “Trevor Philips Industries” crime company made the whole plot weird and unexplained.

2) Banks not looking at protagonists with suspicion throughout the game

Next on the list is the infamous plot hole where GTA 5 banks never look at the protagonists with suspicion whenever a large amount gets credited to their accounts.

They didn’t find the protagonists guilty even after robbing the bank and getting paid millions of dollars. The plot was never explained or touched upon throughout the story, which makes the existence of law and order in the game a bit less meaningful.

1) How Trevor found Michael so easily

This is one of the worst plot holes of the game, where Trevor found Michael so easily in Los Santos. The protagonist was living his life in rural areas for many years, assuming his friend was dead.

However, when he became suspicious about Michael being alive in the city, he asked his associate Wade to find out his whereabouts. This never explained how they got the exact coordinates of Michael's location, and all Trevor had to do was drive to his home with no clue finding whatsoever.

Although the story has a lot of plot holes that players may or may not notice, it is still one of the most entertaining games in the series.

