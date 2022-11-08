GTA 4 advertisements acted out in real life by fan

GTA 4 is one of the most adored games in the series, and it looks like fans are taking their passion to a different level. A creator named VitalMaTThews recently shared a video on Reddit where they recreated a GTA 4 in-game advertisement using real-life pictures and videos.

The video has the same voice and lines that fans expect from the game itself. GTA 4 was previously rumored to get a remastered edition, however, it didn't come to fruition.

Fan recreated GTA 4 in-game advertisements in real-life

As seen in the Reddit post, VitalMaTThews shared their new creation where they utilized actors and videos to recreate GTA 4’s in-game radio advertisement.

Similarly, they recreated another notable in-game radio advertisement.

Fans opined after seeing real-life versions of GTA 4 radio advertisements. Here are the best reactions:

The game is still considered one of the most detailed entries in the series, bearing numerous unique features that are shockingly absent from its successor. Grand Theft Auto 5.

GTA 4 has some of the best features in the series

Released in 2008, Grand Theft Auto 4 has left a major impact on its fanbase. The game was praised for its detailed and ambitious open world. It was also lauded for introducing bespoke features.

One example is the random traffic stops that the cops make with NPCs. While playing as Niko Bellic, gamers can see cops pulling over vehicles for a traffic stop. While it isn't jaw-dropping, the feature makes the game’s open world more alive.

Traffic cones can also be seen on the roads of Liberty City which, again, adds to the overall ambiance and realism. Police can also be seen doing random quick boot checks in the Booth Tunnel.

Another example is the Liberty City Police Department (LCPD) Police Snipers handling in-game crimes after a certain level. Once players reach a wanted level of five, the police snipers come and try to take them down at any cost.

These officers are also strong enough to eliminate players with only two shots. That said, the latter can wear protective gear to have a chance.

Vigilante missions in the game are also quite nuanced and different from their predecessors. Whenever players enter a police car, they can access the criminal database from where they can choose any mission of their choice.

This kind of freedom is quite refreshing, as there are three different types of Vigilante missions one can undertake in the game:

Suspect on foot

Stolen vehicle

Gang activity

With that being said, its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, doesn't utilize these unique features, which further exemplifies the story of Niko Bellic.

Players should note that Rockstar never confirmed any plans for its remastered launch. However, they can still play the classic Liberty City in HD with this game.

