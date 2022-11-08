Take-Two speaks up about GTA 6 leaks in recent investor call

GTA 6 has not yet been announced, however, Take-Two Interactive has acknowledged its existence once again.

According to a tweet by a well-known insider, Ben (@videotech_), Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently spoke about the title during their recent investor call. They mentioned that its leak was “terribly unfortunate,” and emphasized that no development materials were compromised due to it.

This comes in as confirmation on a positive note since the source code for the upcoming game was previously rumored to be leaked as well.

GTA 6 leaks did not affect its development, as per Take-Two Interactive's CEO

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, Ben shared that the Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick claimed there had been no compromise on GTA 6’s development materials.

Another famous reporter and gamer, Michael (@LegacyKillaHD), shared series of tweets, including one that states there is no evidence of the upcoming game having been stolen as a result of the recent incident. They also stated that:

“…the recent hack will not have an impact on the games development.”

As per another tweet, the CEO also shared their thoughts on the release state of their game by stating that:

“We haven’t had a disappointing release in… I can’t even remember!”

The source posted a GIF of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition in the same tweet, reminding everyone about the buggy launch of the bundle.

As per his reports, Take-Two Interactive’s stock has fallen by 25% in the last week alone, and 18% after the investor call during the after-hours trading.

The source also clarified that this doesn’t mean GTA 6 will be released soon, and is far away from it by stating:

“It’ll come when it’s ready & is still a couple of years away.”

He also claimed that investors seemed more interested in the mobile industry due to more money-making opportunities there.

Rockstar community member, Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3), shared that Grand Theft Auto 5 sold one million copies in the last quarter, which is a sign that sales for the game have slowed down for the first time in the past nine years.

On the same note, Ben shared that the developers are committed to delivering new content for Grand Theft Auto Online by stating:

“major content updates along with season updates”

According to a recent tweet by him, the Red Dead Redemption franchise has sold over 70 million copies in total till date as claimed by Take-Two Interactive. This includes both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Combined with Red Dead Redemption (1) and Red Dead Redemption 2.

While the developers haven’t given any concrete information about the upcoming game yet, fans can expect it to still be far away.

