GTA Online players should get the Windsor simply for style alone

GTA Online has a great collection of cars, giving players a lot of different choices when picking up a vehicle. Although performance should be considered while purchasing one, visual appearance also makes a huge impact on one’s personality. Enus Windsor is one such car in the game that possesses an exotic look, and it seems to provide a luxury experience.

This makes it a must-buy for players who prefer style over performance. However, one could wonder how the vehicle performs on the road.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about Enus Windsor that players should know about.

Everything to know about Enus Windsor in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

Enus Windsor is a two-seater luxury coupe/convertible that has been featured in GTA Online since the release of the III-Gotten Gains Part 1 update. Its outer appearance seems to be inspired by the following real-life vehicles:

Rolls Royce Wraith – Overall design

Overall design Bentley Flying Spur – Some elements in the design

Windsor's design consists of the following characteristics, giving it an exotic look and feel:

Front body

Flat front

Small intakes on the lower side

Outer intakes with horizontal separations

Modern light strips on its upper side

Chrome horizontal grille in the upper section

Chrome housings on the outer edges

Dual square headlamps in the housings

Trapezium-shaped signals just below the outer lamps

Upraised bonnet with chrome ornament

Side body

Simplistic design

Slightly flared profile on the skirting area and the arches

A set of chrome handles on the doors

Body-colored mirror wings on the doors

Long greenhouse area with chrome details surrounding windows

Rear body

Tall boot compartment

Discreet lip on the compartment’s upper side

Manufacturer's logo below the lip

Dual tail lamps on the outer edges

Bulky rear bumper

The license plate on a corresponding section

Twin square-shaped chrome exhaust tips from the moldings

Its interior seems to be the same as the one found in the Super Diamond and the Carbonizzare due to its beige leather fabric. What makes its interior stand out from the rest is its unique wooden paneling on the dashboard’s middle section as well as on the lower central console.

When it comes to performance, Windsor is powered by a large twin-turbo V12 engine, coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. Players can purchase the car from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $845,000.

Is it worth purchasing the Windsor in GTA Online in 2022?

Enus Windsor is one of the most special vehicles in GTA Online and holds a special place in the hearts of many players around the globe. Apart from the exotic and luxurious look, it also possesses good performance. It comes in the middle of its coupe class due to its acceptable acceleration and ability to reach a maximum speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) when fully upgraded.

This makes it one of the fastest coupes in the entire game. One can also use it as a getaway vehicle while completing heists. This combination of solid performance and eye-catching visuals makes it a must-have for anyone who wants to flaunt their money in the game.

GTA Online players can buy the Windsor this week and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos in style.

