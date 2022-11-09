What GTA 6 should learn from GTA 4

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently said that the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 leak incident has had no impact on its development. However, no further information has been provided on the upcoming title.

Fans are eager to know what features the next title in the series will offer. While the concept of multiple protagonists from GTA 5 is likely to make a comeback, the latest addition could learn a few things from Grand Theft Auto 4. That said, let’s look at everything in GTA 4 that should be carried forward to the next game in the series.

GTA 4 is a masterpiece in its own right, thanks to its realistic approach

GTA 4 was released on April 29, 2008, for Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3. Over the years, it has created a huge fanbase that still claims it is the best game in the franchise. Even after the release of its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, some players still prefer the older title. One of the main reasons for its huge impact on the community is its realistic approach to gameplay.

Everything in the game is meant to be bigger and better than its predecessors: GTA San Andreas and Vice City. It was the first game in the HD Universe (Liberty City) that was built using Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE).

Some features that made their debut with the title, however, did not carry forward to Grand Theft Auto 5. Vigilante Missions is one such example of an in-depth mission available in GTA 4. These missions are completely retooled for the game, allowing players to access the criminal database computer inside a police vehicle and take on crimes with a bit more freedom.

Once players choose a mission for the database, a timer begins within which they have to reach the crime scene. There are three types of Vigilante Missions available in the whole game, which can be accessed anytime by players:

Gang activity – To eliminate groups of criminals

To eliminate groups of criminals Stolen vehicle – To stop criminals from stealing a vehicle and getting away with it

To stop criminals from stealing a vehicle and getting away with it Suspect on foot – To eliminate a running criminal from a crime scene

The difficulty level also increases side-by-side with players completing each mission. Once players reach the minimum level 17, criminals can be found with more deadly weapons such as:

Combat Shotgun

Carbine Rifles

AKs

Pump Shotgun

MP5

Sniper Rifles

Desert Eagles

Grenades

Grand Theft Auto 6 should bring back these in-depth Vigilante missions and even further improve upon them. Here is a list of things that the upcoming game should bring back from Grand Theft Auto 4:

Random traffic stops by the police,

Unique types of crash injuries for both NPCs and players,

Police Snipers after reaching a certain Wanted star,

More in-depth car parking for random NPCs in the open world,

More cash-earning opportunities from NPCs,

A darker and gritty story,

Better story plot,

Police apprehend NPCs in case they raise their hands on players,

More environmental interactive elements, and more.

The GTA 6 leaks gave fans an early look at the game, confirming the debut of the series’ first Latina female protagonist. However, Rockstar hasn’t confirmed anything about the upcoming title. While it’s safe to assume that it is still years away from a release, the developers should consider bringing back some of the best features from its predecessors.

