GTA Online weekly update for November 10-16, 2022 revealed

GTA Online received a new update today, adding the most anticipated vehicle, double rewards, and a lot of discounts this week.

The Criminal Enterprises update drip feed continues as the new Obey 10F widebody kit is now available for players. They can convert it into the new widebody counterpart at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $575,000. The Heist event also continues this week.

The heist event continues in GTA Online with the weekly update (November 10 – November 16)

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- 10F Widebody ($575,000)



2x GTA$ & RP

- Humane Labs Raid Heist

- Open Wheel Races

- Gerald Contact Missions

- Hardest Target Adv



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Diamond Casino Heist



Diamonds available as Casino Heist Loot



Log in unlock:

K-ROSE & Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts

#GTAOnline New- 10F Widebody ($575,000)2x GTA$ & RP- Humane Labs Raid Heist- Open Wheel Races- Gerald Contact Missions- Hardest Target Adv1.5x GTA$ & RP- Diamond Casino HeistDiamonds available as Casino Heist LootLog in unlock:K-ROSE & Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts New- 10F Widebody ($575,000)2x GTA$ & RP- Humane Labs Raid Heist- Open Wheel Races- Gerald Contact Missions- Hardest Target Adv1.5x GTA$ & RP- Diamond Casino HeistDiamonds available as Casino Heist LootLog in unlock:K-ROSE & Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts#GTAOnline https://t.co/MzID6ZR0KA

New car

Obey 10F Widebody

2X GTA$ and RP

Humane Labs Raid Heist

Open Wheel Races

Gerald Contact Missions

Hardest Target Adv

1.5x GTA$ & RP

Diamond Casino Heist

Continuing Bonuses

2X cash and RP on all Setup Missions in the classic Heists

2X cash and RP on the Fleeca Job

1.5X cash and RP on all Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist

Extra 50% cash and RP (only for Operators) on The Doomsday Heist

New vehicles are now available in car showrooms

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride - Casco (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)

Luxury Showcase - R88, PR4

Simeon Showroom - Kanjo SJ, Comet Safari, Kanjo, Ignus, Komoda



Complete the Diamond Casino Heist to unlock

- The Diamond Strike Vest (Pic by

#GTAOnline Podium - Rebla GTSPrize Ride - Casco (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)Luxury Showcase - R88, PR4Simeon Showroom - Kanjo SJ, Comet Safari, Kanjo, Ignus, KomodaComplete the Diamond Casino Heist to unlock- The Diamond Strike Vest (Pic by @WildBrick142 Podium - Rebla GTSPrize Ride - Casco (Top 1 in LS Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)Luxury Showcase - R88, PR4Simeon Showroom - Kanjo SJ, Comet Safari, Kanjo, Ignus, KomodaComplete the Diamond Casino Heist to unlock- The Diamond Strike Vest (Pic by @WildBrick142)#GTAOnline https://t.co/J0arnqxElm

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Pfister Comet Safari

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Pegassi Ignus

Lampadati Komoda

Luxury Autos Showroom

Ocelot R88

Progen PR4

Podium Vehicle

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride

Lampadati Casco (Winning LS Car Meet Series race for 4 days in a row)

Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5)

Grotti Brioso R/A

New Test Track Vehicles

Grotti Furia

Dinka Sugoi

Dewbauchee JB 700W

Available Time Trials this week

HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach

RC Time Trial - Vespucci Canals

Time Trial - Mount Chiliad

List of bonus cash, RP, and other rewards in GTA Online this week

Log in to unlock

K-ROSE & Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts

Other Rewards

Diamonds (in the Casino Heist Loot)

The Diamond Strike Vest (Completing The Diamond Casino Heist)

Discounts

50% off

Setup cost for The Diamond Casino Heist

40% off

Invade and Persuade Tank ($1,365,000)

Dinka Sugoi ($734,400 - $550,800)

35% off

Declasse Drift Yosemite ($850,200 - $637,650)

RUNE Zhaba ($1,560,000 - $1,170,000)

30% off

Arcades (and Renovations)

Diamond Casino Heist Night Vision Masks

Vapid Retinue Mk II ($1,134,000 - $850,000)

Dewbauchee JB 700W ($1,029,000)

Grotti Furia ($1,918,000 - $1,438,500)

Lampadati Komoda ($1,190,000 - $892,500)

Dinka Blista Kanjo ($406,000 - $304,500)

Albany V-STR ($899,500)

25% off

Progen PR4 ($2,636,250)

Ocelot R88 ($2,336,250)

Continuing rewards from the previous week

$2 million (Completing all Heist finals)

Fans can also expect reduced set-up costs for The Bogdan problem, the Data Breaches, and the Doomsday Scenario.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes