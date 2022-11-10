GTA Online weekly update for November 10-16, 2022 revealed

GTA Online received a new update today, adding the most anticipated vehicle, double rewards, and a lot of discounts this week.
The Criminal Enterprises update drip feed continues as the new Obey 10F widebody kit is now available for players. They can convert it into the new widebody counterpart at Benny’s Original Motor Works for a cost of $575,000. The Heist event also continues this week.
The heist event continues in GTA Online with the weekly update (November 10 – November 16)
New car
- Obey 10F Widebody
2X GTA$ and RP
- Humane Labs Raid Heist
- Open Wheel Races
- Gerald Contact Missions
- Hardest Target Adv
1.5x GTA$ & RP
- Diamond Casino Heist
Continuing Bonuses
- 2X cash and RP on all Setup Missions in the classic Heists
- 2X cash and RP on the Fleeca Job
- 1.5X cash and RP on all Prep Missions in The Doomsday Heist
- Extra 50% cash and RP (only for Operators) on The Doomsday Heist
New vehicles are now available in car showrooms
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Pegassi Ignus
- Lampadati Komoda
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Ocelot R88
- Progen PR4
Podium Vehicle
- Übermacht Rebla GTS
Los Santos Car Meet’s Prize Ride
- Lampadati Casco (Winning LS Car Meet Series race for 4 days in a row)
Hao's Special Works (HSW) Premium Test Ride (exclusive to the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5)
- Grotti Brioso R/A
New Test Track Vehicles
- Grotti Furia
- Dinka Sugoi
- Dewbauchee JB 700W
Available Time Trials this week
- HSW Time Trial - Del Perro Beach
- RC Time Trial - Vespucci Canals
- Time Trial - Mount Chiliad
List of bonus cash, RP, and other rewards in GTA Online this week
Log in to unlock
- K-ROSE & Statue Of Happiness T-Shirts
Other Rewards
- Diamonds (in the Casino Heist Loot)
- The Diamond Strike Vest (Completing The Diamond Casino Heist)
Discounts
50% off
- Setup cost for The Diamond Casino Heist
40% off
- Invade and Persuade Tank ($1,365,000)
- Dinka Sugoi ($734,400 - $550,800)
35% off
- Declasse Drift Yosemite ($850,200 - $637,650)
- RUNE Zhaba ($1,560,000 - $1,170,000)
30% off
- Arcades (and Renovations)
- Diamond Casino Heist Night Vision Masks
- Vapid Retinue Mk II ($1,134,000 - $850,000)
- Dewbauchee JB 700W ($1,029,000)
- Grotti Furia ($1,918,000 - $1,438,500)
- Lampadati Komoda ($1,190,000 - $892,500)
- Dinka Blista Kanjo ($406,000 - $304,500)
- Albany V-STR ($899,500)
25% off
- Progen PR4 ($2,636,250)
- Ocelot R88 ($2,336,250)
Continuing rewards from the previous week
- $2 million (Completing all Heist finals)
Fans can also expect reduced set-up costs for The Bogdan problem, the Data Breaches, and the Doomsday Scenario.
