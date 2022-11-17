Why the Karin S95 in GTA Online is one of the best tuners in the game

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features a wide range of vehicles in its open world, including everyone’s favorite – tuner cars.

Tuners are specially customized or tuned cars that are typically used for street racing. The Los Santos Tuners update reignited the street racing culture in the game, hence the craze for players to collect tuners. An ideal car should not only be visually appealing but also produce an impressive performance. Karin S95 is one such vehicle that features a distinctive look while possessing the right amount of power to burn the streets.

Let’s look at all there is to know about the Karin S95 and whether it makes sense to own it.

Everything to know about Karin S95 in GTA Online: Price, design, and more

Karin S95 is a two-door fastback sports coupe that has been featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by various real-life cars albeit with different body parts:

1st generation Toyota 86/Scion FR-S (ZC6/ZN6)/Subaru BRZ – Overall design, spoiler, and rear lights

Overall design, spoiler, and rear lights 2009 Toyota FT-86 – Front bumper

Front bumper 2nd generation Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ (ZD8/ZN8) – Clusters

Clusters Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB) – Rear diffuser

The S95 has the following design characteristics, giving it a compact and sporty appearance:

Front body:

Central mesh grille with plastic surrounding

Number plate over the grille

Vertical LED strips

Black headlight housings

Dual round units with L-shaped strips below them

The distinctive curved line on the bonnet area

Impressed area in the bonnet’s center with a Karin emblem on the end

Side body:

Distinctive body lines around the skirting area, wheel arches, greenhouse area, and rear portion

Sectioned panels with narrow vents on the front fenders

Painted handles on the doors

Painted mirror shells

Black trim around the windows

Small separations around the rear windows

Two black trims on the roof panel

Small boot lid on the rear-side

A small carbon-fiber spoiler, with painted fins and supports

Rear body:

Karin's logo on the boot lid

The number plate on the lid

A set of tail lights on the lid’s outer edges

Red units between the lower brake lights and the upper main lights

Carbon-fiber sections beside the inner circular lights

Simple rear bumper with plastic detail on its lowermost edge

Two moldings for the exhaust tips

Modern third-brake light

Hao’s Special Works badge (only HSW variant)

Its “Super GT” interior seems to be the same as the one found in other high-end vehicles such as the Massacro and the Rapid GT and bears a Karin emblem on the horn cap.

It can be purchased from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,995,000 while returning players (single-use) can obtain it for free.

How well does the Karin S95 perform in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Karin S95 is powered by a Flat-4/Boxer engine, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox and a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Its powerful heart helps it reach a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) with a full performance upgrade.

The vehicle is also eligible for an HSW performance upgrade, which will help it surpass its initial top speed and reach a staggering limit of 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h). It also drives smoothly when compared to other tuner cars in the game. The Karin S95's exceptional handling gives it an edge in street races as well.

What also makes it stand out is the unique visual customization options available for the vehicle. Players can incorporate eye-catching designs that are certain to make it stand out.

All of this makes the Karin S95 one of the best tuners in GTA Online. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X players can get it to dominate the streets of Los Santos in style.

