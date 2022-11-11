Create

GTA 5 was one of the most downloaded PS5 games in October 2022

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Nov 11, 2022 03:01 PM IST
GTA 5 made a place in the top 20 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in October 2022 (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 made a place in the top 20 most downloaded PS4 and PS5 games in October 2022 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While many Rockstar Games fans are anxiously waiting for GTA 6, it seems like GTA 5 is still in the monthly top charts. According to a new report by Sony PlayStation, GTA 5 was one of the most downloaded games for both PS4 and PS5 in October 2022.

The report was made official shortly after Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive stated that the game has sold over 170 million copies to date. This article looks at GTA 5's position on the PlayStation Store charts in the North American and European regions.

GTA 5 still holds a place in the top 20 downloaded games on PlayStation Store

Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23 and Gotham Knights go head-to-head in October’s PS Store Top Downloads Charts.Which game came out on top? Find out: play.st/3Emrbzi https://t.co/rQWI03nezw

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, PlayStation shared their monthly report of game downloads from the PS Store for October. In the report, GTA 5 is in the top 20 list of games digitally downloaded from the PlayStation Store.

Depending on the regions and platforms involved, the game has taken different standings on similar lists. Here’s a complete list of the most downloaded games on the PS Store last month:

PS5 Games (US/Canada)

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. Gotham Knights
  3. FIFA 23
  4. NBA 2K23
  5. Madden NFL 23
  6. NHL 23
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. PGA TOUR 2K23
  9. Cyberpunk 2077
  10. A Plague Tale: Requiem
  11. The Last of Us Part I
  12. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  13. Star Ocean The Divine Force
  14. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  15. Resident Evil 3
  16. Resident Evil Village
  17. Stray
  18. Medieval Dynasty
  19. Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  20. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

PS5 Games (EU)

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Gotham Knights
  4. Grand Theft Auto 5
  5. Cyberpunk 2077
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. A Plague Tale: Requiem
  8. Medieval Dynasty
  9. Resident Evil 3
  10. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  11. NHL 23
  12. F1 22
  13. Stray
  14. PGA TOUR 2K23
  15. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  16. Resident Evil 2
  17. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  18. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  19. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  20. It Takes Two

PS4 Games (US/Canada)

  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. FIFA 23
  3. Madden NFL 23
  4. NBA 2K23
  5. Minecraft
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. NHL 23
  8. Red Dead Redemption 2
  9. DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
  10. PGA TOUR 2K23
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  12. Need for Speed Heat
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  15. EA Sports UFC 4
  16. Gang Beasts
  17. Dragon Ball FighterZ
  18. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  19. Need for Speed Payback
  20. Cyberpunk 2077

PS4 Games (EU)

  1. FIFA 23
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  3. Minecraft
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Need for Speed Heat
  7. NBA 2K23
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  9. EA Sports UFC 4
  10. F1 22
  11. Tekken 7
  12. Need for Speed Payback
  13. Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  14. The Crew 2
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS
  17. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  18. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  19. The Forest
  20. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
The Obey 10F perfected an already-beloved formula. Then Benny took one look at the base model and said, "Perfection is just the beginning." The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/XVDWDzyZR1

GTA Online recently received a new weekly update, adding the highly anticipated Obey 10F Widebody vehicle into the popular online multiplayer game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Atul S
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...