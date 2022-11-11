GTA 5 was one of the most downloaded PS5 games in October 2022

While many Rockstar Games fans are anxiously waiting for GTA 6, it seems like GTA 5 is still in the monthly top charts. According to a new report by Sony PlayStation, GTA 5 was one of the most downloaded games for both PS4 and PS5 in October 2022.

The report was made official shortly after Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive stated that the game has sold over 170 million copies to date. This article looks at GTA 5's position on the PlayStation Store charts in the North American and European regions.

GTA 5 still holds a place in the top 20 downloaded games on PlayStation Store





Which game came out on top? Find out: Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23 and Gotham Knights go head-to-head in October’s PS Store Top Downloads Charts.Which game came out on top? Find out: play.st/3Emrbzi Modern Warfare II, FIFA 23 and Gotham Knights go head-to-head in October’s PS Store Top Downloads Charts.Which game came out on top? Find out: play.st/3Emrbzi https://t.co/rQWI03nezw

As seen in the aforementioned Twitter post, PlayStation shared their monthly report of game downloads from the PS Store for October. In the report, GTA 5 is in the top 20 list of games digitally downloaded from the PlayStation Store.

Depending on the regions and platforms involved, the game has taken different standings on similar lists. Here’s a complete list of the most downloaded games on the PS Store last month:

PS5 Games (US/Canada)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Gotham Knights FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 Madden NFL 23 NHL 23 Grand Theft Auto V PGA TOUR 2K23 Cyberpunk 2077 A Plague Tale: Requiem The Last of Us Part I Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Star Ocean The Divine Force Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Resident Evil 3 Resident Evil Village Stray Medieval Dynasty Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

PS5 Games (EU)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Gotham Knights Grand Theft Auto 5 Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K23 A Plague Tale: Requiem Medieval Dynasty Resident Evil 3 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord NHL 23 F1 22 Stray PGA TOUR 2K23 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Resident Evil 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Disney Dreamlight Valley It Takes Two

PS4 Games (US/Canada)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Madden NFL 23 NBA 2K23 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V NHL 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS PGA TOUR 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Need for Speed Heat Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty: Black Ops III EA Sports UFC 4 Gang Beasts Dragon Ball FighterZ Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Need for Speed Payback Cyberpunk 2077

PS4 Games (EU)

FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare EA Sports UFC 4 F1 22 Tekken 7 Need for Speed Payback Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered The Crew 2 Gang Beasts DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Marvel’s Spider-Man The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Forest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey





The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: The Obey 10F perfected an already-beloved formula. Then Benny took one look at the base model and said, "Perfection is just the beginning."The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 The Obey 10F perfected an already-beloved formula. Then Benny took one look at the base model and said, "Perfection is just the beginning." The Obey 10F is now eligible for Widebody customization at Benny's Original Motor Works: rsg.ms/d6bcb69 https://t.co/XVDWDzyZR1

GTA Online recently received a new weekly update, adding the highly anticipated Obey 10F Widebody vehicle into the popular online multiplayer game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update.

