How does the Weevil Custom in GTA Online compare to other muscle cars?

GTA Online’s catalog of vehicles has been growing, especially since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update.

During the Halloween event, Rockstar added the BF Weevil Custom to the game as a brand-new vehicle. It’s a two-seater new hotrod that was added to the game on October 27, 2022. It’s essentially a custom muscle variant of the standard Weevil car. However, with so many other similar four-wheelers available in the game, one could wonder if it’s worth having Weevil Custom in 2022.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online that players should know about.

Everything to know about the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

The BF Weevil Custom seems to be heavily inspired by the real-life VW Beetle Rat Rod, the famous car which made its appearance on the Woodward Dream Cruise (2012).

Its design has been completely changed compared to its standard variant as the vehicle now has its fenders removed for extra space for its larger wheels. It also features a completely chopped roof which can be noticed by car enthusiasts in an instant.

Its headlamps also have somewhat different characteristics compared to their counterparts. This time, there are corresponding circular lamps on both ends of the car that are mounted on chrome frames. This results in more visible components of the vehicle that connect with the wheels. Weevil Custom retains the same front boot, dial set, and interior design as the regular version of it.

The vehicle is always painted in primary color on the upper portions of the cabin and body. A secondary shade is also applied to the lower portions of the vehicle as well as the outer lips of the rims.

Most of the vehicle’s interior has a trim color as well. Its rims are a larger version of the “Classic Rod” rims that are available in Los Santos Customs. Players can also notice slightly wider rear wheels than the front ones.

When it comes to performance, the BF Weevil Custom is powered by a single-cam, Flat-4 engine with fully-animated pulleys and a timing belt. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the entire vehicle in a rear-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain.

Compared to its standard variant, the sound of the engine is also completely changed as it is now more high-pitched and high-revving, similar to the one found in the Trophy Truck, Tornado Rat Rod, and Vigilante.

GTA Online players can convert their BF Weevil into the Weevil Custom at Benny's Original Motor Works for a cost of $980,000.

How fast does BF Weevil Custom perform in GTA Online?

The BF Weevil Custom is a one-of-a-kind vehicle gracing the streets of Los Santos and Blaine County with its daunting performance. Compared to other muscle cars in GTA Online, it is the fastest and can reach a staggering top speed of 137.5 mph (221.28 km/h) on a full upgrade.

As tested by the famous Broughy1322, it has the third-best lap time of 1:05.365 in the muscle class due to its minimal weight of 780 Kg only. The car has an acceleration score of 84.38 out of 100 which helps players reach its full speed in a couple of seconds.

Hotrod enthusiasts should purchase the BF Weevil Custom in 2022 and wreak havoc in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes