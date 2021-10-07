Vulcar Nebula Turbo in GTA Online: All you need to know

The Vulcar Nebula Turbo is a two-door sedan that was added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort update. With today's weekly update, the Nebula Turbo has been made a podium vehicle.

This article delves into everything GTA Online players should know about this vehicle. This includes information on the car's performance and price, so that players can judge for themselves whether to purchase it or not.

GTA Online: Everything players need to know about Vulcar Nebula Turbo

“We know what you're thinking. Another mid-seventies brick." — Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Nebula Turbo is based on the first-generation Volvo 242 2-door sedan, particularly the 242 GT. This is why the car's body looks blocky and old-school, reminiscent of sedans from the 70s.

Players who buy the Nebula Turbo need to be aware of its benefits and drawbacks. The car is generally an underwhelming one in its category of Sports Classic vehicles. In terms of launch time and traction, it is comparable to the Futo, but is considerably heavier and has longer stopping distances.

The top speed of 101.00 mph (measured by Broughy1322) is reasonable for its type, but it pales in comparison to some of the other higher-end options in its class. This makes it unfit for usage in straight-line racing. The unusual weight causes a lot of traction issues, and the suspension is somewhat underwhelming.

The engine of the Nebula Turbo (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nebula Turbo is an RWD car driven by a 4-cylinder engine with a 4-speed transmission. The name, website, and badging all say that it is turbocharged, yet there is no model or sound to back this up. As with any other car in GTA Online, a turbo dump valve sound will be heard with the Turbo upgrade.

The final four "Hood" changes allow the automobile to have one or two turbochargers, although they have no effect on performance. The engine makes a low-revving and loud sound. As for customization, the Nebula Turbo is one of the most heavily modifiable cars in GTA Online.

The suspension upgrades on the Nebula Turbo allow the car to be "stanced." The first three suspension levels lower the car, while the final two simply increase the wheels' negative camber (by rotating). The Vulcar Nebula Turbo can be bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $797,000 in GTA Online.

