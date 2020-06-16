GTA 5: How to use Turbo in the game

The heart of the GTA franchise has always been the cars, GTA 5 allows for greater customization in the game.

The turbocharger is one of the most popular upgrades for cars in GTA 5.

The GTA franchise started off as a racing game in development but eventually evolved into the open-world action/adventure phenomenon that it is today. Underneath all the shooting, explosions, and chaos lies the heart of the GTA franchise: the vehicles.

Cars, bikes, boats, planes, helicopters, and even tanks are available as controllable vehicles to the players. The number of cars in GTA 5 is staggering, with multiple car manufacturers having signature models and designs. GTA 5 is a great game for car enthusiasts as well.

GTA 5 took car customization to the next level and allowed players more freedom with the customization. The game allowed personal vehicles to be stored in Garages. Mobile internet in GTA 5 also allowed the player to order personal vehicles for themselves.

One of the upgrades available for your vehicles is the 'Turbo' upgrade. However, it might come across as confusing at first to new players as they might not be able to 'initiate turbo' in cars.

How to use Turbo in GTA 5

Car Customization in GTA 5

Turbo should not be confused with nitrous from other racing games, it stands for 'Turbocharger'. The turbocharger is a piece of equipment that car enthusiasts are familiar with. Instead of something more akin to a nitrous boost, the Turbo will continuously increase the acceleration of your car as you speed up.

This means that you do not need to 'turn on' turbo in order to use the upgrade, it is always ready to go and gives you an acceleration boost over time.

This was extremely puzzling for new players as they tried every button on the keyboard and controller looking for a way to turn on turbo in their cars.

