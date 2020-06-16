Blonded Radio Station in GTA 5: Best songs from the radio station hosted by Frank Ocean
- Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM is one of the most popular radio stations in GTA 5.
- The radio station covers a wide range of genres, ranging from rap to electronic.
Rockstar Games has never shied away from spending big bucks on the soundtrack for their games. While the Red Dead Redemption franchise has had some beautiful soundtrack moments from D'Angelo and Jose Gonzales, the GTA franchise has always had full-fledged radio stations.
These radio stations aren't just songs being played on repeat but fully hosted and voiced by notable actors, musicians and radio hosts. They even consist of advertisements, interviews, and listener call-ins, giving a real feel to GTA.
These radio stations not only provide some hilarious social commentary by way of satirical commercials, but also provide a great soundtrack for GTA. Over the years, Rockstar has incorporated some huge names in music into their games, including the R&B sensation himself, Frank Ocean.
Blonded Radio Station: Best songs
The Blonded radio station in GTA 5 is one of the best radio stations in the game, and has music ranging from rap, hip-hop all the way to electronic.
Here are some of the best songs from the Blonded radio station — which is based on the real-life BBC 1 radio show hosted by Vegyn, Roof Access and Frank Ocean — in GTA 5.
Best songs on Blonded radio station in GTA 5
Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents II"
Marvin Gaye's "When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You"
Aphex Twin's "IZ-US"Picture credits: amazon
Frank Ocean's "Nights"
Gunna's "YSL" (ft Playboi Carti)
Frank Ocean's "Chanel"
Future's "Codeine Crazy"
Cutris Mayfield's "So In Love"
Migos' "First 48"
Suspect's "FBG"
Frank Ocean's "Ivy"
You can tune into the Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM in both GTA 5 and GTA: Online. The wide range of genres the radio station covers makes it one of the best radio stations in the game.Published 16 Jun 2020, 13:50 IST