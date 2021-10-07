GTA Online weekly update 10/07/21: Calico GTF Prize Ride, 3x payout for stunt races, and more

Rockstar Games has dropped the weekly for GTA Online this week and players are spoiled for choice when it comes to money making methods. From triple payouts on stunt races to double payouts on special cargo, this week's update has something for every kind of player. This week, the double payout on time trials has been swapped out for double payout on VIP Work. Read on to find out everything that's changed in GTA Online this week.

Everything new in GTA Online for the week of 10/07/21

New Content

Calico GTF - Place top 2 in an LS Car Meet Series race for 6 days in a row to claim the Prize Ride

Podium Vehicle

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races

3x GTA$ and RP on Air Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Inch By Inch

2x GTA$ and RP on VIP Work

2x GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo

Discounted Content

40% off All Offices

35% off All Warehouses

40% off Coil Brawler ($ 429,000)

30% off Karin Sultan ($ 8,400)

30% off Karin Sultan RS ($ 556,500)

30% off Declasse Voodoo ($ 3,850)

30% off Declasse Voodoo Custom ($ 294,000)

30% off Truffade Nero ($ 1,008,000)

30% off Truffade Nero Custom ($ 423,500)

30% off Lampadati Komoda ($ 1,190,000 / 892,500)

50% off Hydraulics - Benny's Original Motor Works

Twitch Prime Bonuses

65% off Lampadati Casco ($ 316,540 / 238,000)

35% off Dinka RT3000 ($ 1,114,750 / 836,062.5)

Time Trial

Vinewood Bowl, Par Time 02:58:80

RC Bandito Time Trial

Little Seoul Park, Par Time 01:10:00

Double payout on special cargo for GTA Online this week

Also Read

Apart from heists, the cargo businesses in GTA Online account for a large amount of the profits that a player can make in the game. A large warehouse containing 111 crates will be paying out GTA $ 4,400,000 this week if players manage to complete the sell mission successfully. On average, a player can fill up 111 crates in their warehouse solo in about 11-12 hours. Doing this multiple times for the week of 10/07 will net players an incredible payout. VIP work like 'headhunter' can also be done while cargo crates are on cooldown. With 2x bonuses on both activities, GTA Online players are in for an absolute treat this week.

Edited by Danyal Arabi