GTA Online weekly update 10/07/21: Calico GTF Prize Ride, 3x payout for stunt races, and more

Rockstar Games has dropped the weekly for GTA Online this week and players are spoiled for choice when it comes to money making methods. From triple payouts on stunt races to double payouts on special cargo, this week's update has something for every kind of player. This week, the double payout on time trials has been swapped out for double payout on VIP Work. Read on to find out everything that's changed in GTA Online this week.
Everything new in GTA Online for the week of 10/07/21
New Content
- Calico GTF - Place top 2 in an LS Car Meet Series race for 6 days in a row to claim the Prize Ride
Podium Vehicle
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Air Races
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Inch By Inch
- 2x GTA$ and RP on VIP Work
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Special Cargo
Discounted Content
- 40% off All Offices
- 35% off All Warehouses
- 40% off Coil Brawler ($ 429,000)
- 30% off Karin Sultan ($ 8,400)
- 30% off Karin Sultan RS ($ 556,500)
- 30% off Declasse Voodoo ($ 3,850)
- 30% off Declasse Voodoo Custom ($ 294,000)
- 30% off Truffade Nero ($ 1,008,000)
- 30% off Truffade Nero Custom ($ 423,500)
- 30% off Lampadati Komoda ($ 1,190,000 / 892,500)
- 50% off Hydraulics - Benny's Original Motor Works
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- 65% off Lampadati Casco ($ 316,540 / 238,000)
- 35% off Dinka RT3000 ($ 1,114,750 / 836,062.5)
Time Trial
- Vinewood Bowl, Par Time 02:58:80
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Little Seoul Park, Par Time 01:10:00
Double payout on special cargo for GTA Online this week
Apart from heists, the cargo businesses in GTA Online account for a large amount of the profits that a player can make in the game. A large warehouse containing 111 crates will be paying out GTA $ 4,400,000 this week if players manage to complete the sell mission successfully. On average, a player can fill up 111 crates in their warehouse solo in about 11-12 hours. Doing this multiple times for the week of 10/07 will net players an incredible payout. VIP work like 'headhunter' can also be done while cargo crates are on cooldown. With 2x bonuses on both activities, GTA Online players are in for an absolute treat this week.