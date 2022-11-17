What car is Cheval Picador in GTA Online based on?

GTA Online has different cars in its huge catalog of vehicles, including the fan-favorite Cheval Picador. This one is a two-seater coupe utility pickup truck featured in the game and is based on none other than the classic Chevrolet El Camino utility vehicle.

The Cheval Picador first appeared in GTA San Andreas in 2004, where it took inspiration from the 1971-1972 model of its real-life counterpart. With that being said, here's everything about the car that players should know.

Everything to know about Cheval Picador in GTA Online: Appearance, performance, and more

Although the Cheval Picador's design is inspired by the real-life Chevrolet El Camino, it has also taken design cues from the following cars:

Holden HJ and Holden HK - Primary appearance

- Primary appearance 1969 El Camino - Tail light and rear fascia

- Tail light and rear fascia 1967 El Camino - Headlights and front grille

Its appearance has the following design characteristics, giving it a more classic and narrower appearance in the game:

Front body

Silver front bumper

Two square amber signals in a wide-vented section

The license plate holder in the center

A wide divider in the middle of the grill-section

The Cheval logo in the center of the section

Four circular-shaped headlamps on the outer edges

Slightly bulged bonnet

A vented section near the windshield

Side body

Simplistic design

Small flares around the wheel arches

Inset details on the skirting area

Horizontal door handles

Circular rear-view mirrors

Small cabin area

Silver trimming around the rear window and the windshield

A small truck bed behind the cabin with wheel-wells

Rear body

Tailgate with a black panel

The Cheval badges in the center of the panel

Square-shaped red marker lamps with silver trimming

Silver-finished rear bumper

Two rectangular brake lamps near the bumper’s edges

The license plate in the center

Two exhaust tubes

The Criminal Enterprises update has given the Cheval Picador a facelift. When it comes to performance, the vehicle is powered by a large displacement V8 engine coupled with a five-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The car is available for purchase from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos in-game website for a price of $9,000 only.

How does Cheval Picador perform in GTA Online?

The Cheval Picador is one of the few utility pickup trucks in GTA Online that has decent acceleration and top speed when compared to street cars. It can reach a maximum speed of 102.50 mph (164.96 km/h) down a straight lane.

Its all-wheel drive layout gives it the best traction as well as launch speed. The vehicle also comes with a soft suspension, making it one of the best cars for off-roading.

As tested by Broughty, the Cheval Picador has a record lap time of 1:17.878, which shows that it provides an overall average performance on a circuit.

While Cheval Picador might not be the best choice for racing in the game, it is still worth adding to your collection.

