How to play Hardest Target Adversary Mode in GTA Online (2x bonuses this week)

GTA Online received a new content update this week, allowing players to earn double rewards by playing Adversary Mode.

This week, they can win 2X GTA$ and RP by playing Hardest Target in the game. The Adversary Mode has been a part of the the title since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. However, one might wonder what it exactly is and how to start it. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Hardest Target Adversary Mode in GTA Online that players should know about.

Hardest Target is the Adversary Mode to play in GTA Online this week

Players have a huge opportunity in GTA Online this week where they can earn double rewards by hustling in the Hardest Target Adversary Mode. Like most other Adversary Modes in the game, it is a 2-team mode with a maximum player count of 16, and a minimum of four are required to start it.

In this Adversary Mode, one member from each team turns into the “target” who has more armor compared to other side's members. The opponents must eliminate the target, and they will be rewarded points on the following basis:

One point - Eliminating the opposite team’s target by regular team members.

Eliminating the opposite team’s target by regular team members. Three points - Eliminating the opposite team’s target by the other target.

The “target” changes from player-to-player every minute at random to keep the other team feeling the tension. Various kinds of weapons can be found scattered around the map, including shotguns, assault rifles, and grenades.

There are nine different maps available for the Hardest Target Adversary Mode as mentioned below in the list:

Hardest Target I – Rancho

Rancho Hardest Target II – O’Neil Ranch in Grapeseed

O’Neil Ranch in Grapeseed Hardest Target III – Paleto Bay

Paleto Bay Hardest Target IV – Sandy Shores

Sandy Shores Hardest Target V – Humane Labs and Research

Humane Labs and Research Hardest Target VI – Pacific Bluffs Country Club, Pacific Bluffs

Pacific Bluffs Country Club, Pacific Bluffs Hardest Target VII – Pier 400, Elysian Island

Pier 400, Elysian Island Missile Base – Hardest Target – Mount Chiliad Launch Facility

Hardest Target – Mount Chiliad Launch Facility Diamond Hardest Target – The Diamond Casino & Resort

The last two maps were added with the Arena War and the Los Santos Summer update, respectively. Each one is different from the others, and gives a new experience when players play on it.

How to start Hardest Target Adversary Mode in GTA Online

Hardest Target Adversary Mode will get unlocked as soon as players reach Rank 1 in GTA Online. It can be started easily via the Options menu. Here are the complete steps that they need to follow to play it:

Open the Options menu Go to the Online tab Select Jobs Go to Play Job Select Rockstar Created Go to Adversary Mode Scroll down and select Hardest Target missions

Rockstar Newswire described Adversary Mode this week by stating:

“What if your therapist was wrong and the gang-stalkers in your head are real? Hardest Target presupposes that you are being tracked by armed individuals looking to do you harm. The objective is simple: wipe out the other team’s Target and protect your own by any means necessary. Lay it all on the line, and you’ll walk away with 2X GTA$ and RP for playing any time through November 16.”

It is the best time for players to hustle in the game by eliminating different targets in the Hardest Target Adversary Mode.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes