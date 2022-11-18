New GTA Online background update reveals details about December event

Apart from the weekly update, GTA Online also received a background update on November 17 that shared information about an upcoming in-game event.
According to a recent tweet by famous insider Tez2, Rockstar Games plans to extend the game’s December 1 event by two weeks instead of the regular seven days. It may now end on Tuesday, December 13. The insider also shared possible upcoming cars in the game for Podium vehicles and Prize Ride.
GTA Online’s December 1 event may run for two weeks, as per the insider
As seen in the tweet above, Tez2 shared Rockstar’s plans for GTA Online’s update for December.
The insider also shared that the Truffade Z-Type could be a Prize Ride in the upcoming weeks. When it comes to Podium vehicles, Tez2 revealed the following two possible cars:
- Dinka Postlude
- Enus Windsor Drop
The Postlude is one of the newest cars added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The vehicle is quite famous for its visual customization options.
Note: The information is based on leaks and is subject to change.
The new weekly update allows players to earn double rewards in GTA Online
GTA Online’s new weekly update allows players to earn 2X GTA$ and RP in two fan-favorite game modes, including:
- Cayo Perico Series
- Stunt Races
They can continue to earn double the rewards for completing Setup Missions for Classic Heists and 1.5 times the rewards on Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist.
Five new vehicles have been restocked at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Grotti Brioso 300
- Maibatsu Manchez Scout
- Annis Savestra
- Declasse Vamos
- Överflöd Entity XF
The Luxury Autos Showroom also received a new stock of vehicles this week:
- Grotti Itali RSX
- Överflöd Imorgon
Players can also pick the following vehicles for amazing discounts in the game this entire week:
- Överflöd Entity XF – 30% off
- Överflöd Imorgon - 30% off
- Maibatsu Manchez Scout - 30% off
- Sparrow - 30% off
- Declasse Vamos - 30% off
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo - 30% off
- Mammoth Squaddie - 30% off
- HVY Vetir – 25% off
- Grotti Itali RSX - 30% off
- Annis Savestra - 30% off
- Grotti Brioso 300 - 30% off
- Declasse Hotring Sabre - 30% off
- Western Company Annihilator Stealth - 30% off
- Vapid Winky - 30% off
- Dinka Verus - 30% off
- Shitzu Longfin – 15% off
- Kosatka – 35% off
- Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy – 35% off
Players can also test drive the Declasse Hotring Sabre, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, and the Vapid Peyote Gasser by visiting the Test Track inside the Los Santos Car Meet.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki