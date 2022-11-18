New GTA Online background update reveals details about December event

Apart from the weekly update, GTA Online also received a background update on November 17 that shared information about an upcoming in-game event.

According to a recent tweet by famous insider Tez2, Rockstar Games plans to extend the game’s December 1 event by two weeks instead of the regular seven days. It may now end on Tuesday, December 13. The insider also shared possible upcoming cars in the game for Podium vehicles and Prize Ride.

GTA Online’s December 1 event may run for two weeks, as per the insider

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar is seemingly planning to extend December 1st event for two weeks to end on Tuesday, December 13



New Prize Ride

- Z-Type



New Podium vehicles

- Windsor Drop

- Postlude



No specific order #GTAOnline Background UpdateRockstar is seemingly planning to extend December 1st event for two weeks to end on Tuesday, December 13New Prize Ride- Z-TypeNew Podium vehicles- Windsor Drop- PostludeNo specific order #GTAOnline Background UpdateRockstar is seemingly planning to extend December 1st event for two weeks to end on Tuesday, December 13New Prize Ride- Z-TypeNew Podium vehicles- Windsor Drop- PostludeNo specific order

As seen in the tweet above, Tez2 shared Rockstar’s plans for GTA Online’s update for December.

The insider also shared that the Truffade Z-Type could be a Prize Ride in the upcoming weeks. When it comes to Podium vehicles, Tez2 revealed the following two possible cars:

Dinka Postlude

Enus Windsor Drop

The Postlude is one of the newest cars added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The vehicle is quite famous for its visual customization options.

Note: The information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

The new weekly update allows players to earn double rewards in GTA Online

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Infiltrate using the Velum as your approach vehicle to get the Strickler Hat, added to your wardrobe before December 2: Successfully escaping the compound in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will get you the Sinsimito Cuban Shirt.Infiltrate using the Velum as your approach vehicle to get the Strickler Hat, added to your wardrobe before December 2: rsg.ms/f441047 Successfully escaping the compound in The Cayo Perico Heist Finale will get you the Sinsimito Cuban Shirt.Infiltrate using the Velum as your approach vehicle to get the Strickler Hat, added to your wardrobe before December 2: rsg.ms/f441047 https://t.co/5ohE8vPXB9

GTA Online’s new weekly update allows players to earn 2X GTA$ and RP in two fan-favorite game modes, including:

Cayo Perico Series

Stunt Races

They can continue to earn double the rewards for completing Setup Missions for Classic Heists and 1.5 times the rewards on Prep Missions for The Doomsday Heist.

Five new vehicles have been restocked at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Grotti Brioso 300

Maibatsu Manchez Scout

Annis Savestra

Declasse Vamos

Överflöd Entity XF

The Luxury Autos Showroom also received a new stock of vehicles this week:

Grotti Itali RSX

Överflöd Imorgon

Players can also pick the following vehicles for amazing discounts in the game this entire week:

Överflöd Entity XF – 30% off

Överflöd Imorgon - 30% off

Maibatsu Manchez Scout - 30% off

Sparrow - 30% off

Declasse Vamos - 30% off

Vulcar Nebula Turbo - 30% off

Mammoth Squaddie - 30% off

HVY Vetir – 25% off

Grotti Itali RSX - 30% off

Annis Savestra - 30% off

Grotti Brioso 300 - 30% off

Declasse Hotring Sabre - 30% off

Western Company Annihilator Stealth - 30% off

Vapid Winky - 30% off

Dinka Verus - 30% off

Shitzu Longfin – 15% off

Kosatka – 35% off

Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy – 35% off

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 This week, The Heists Event travels to sunny Cayo Perico, where halved prep costs and the opportunity to loot the elusive Panther Statue are driving visitors to the shores in droves: rsg.ms/f441047 https://t.co/dzgb8Yz5km

Players can also test drive the Declasse Hotring Sabre, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, and the Vapid Peyote Gasser by visiting the Test Track inside the Los Santos Car Meet.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes