List of showroom cars in GTA Online update week (November 22 - December 1)

GTA Online just got a new weekly update, refreshing the stock of vehicles in both the car showrooms, Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport, and Luxury Autos Showroom.

This week, players can find showroom cars from the likes of Bravado, Maxwell, Vapid, Vulcar, Canis, Enus, and Imponte. They can also test drive vehicles available in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. With that being said, let’s learn about all of the showroom cars available in GTA Online that one should know about.

List of cars available at the showrooms in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

1) Bravado Buffalo STX

First, it is the Bravado Buffalo STX, a four-seater muscle car that was featured in GTA Online with the release of The Contract update. It has a close resemblance to the real-life 2015-present Dodge Charger (LD).

When it comes to performance, the Buffalo STX runs on a single-cam V8 engine mated to an 8-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can also be equipped with Armor Plating or modified with a Remote-Control Unit. Players can find a Metallic Ice White Bravado Buffalo STX at Simeon’s showroom this week for a price of $1,612,500 - $2,150,000.

2) Maxwell Vagrant

Next on the list is Maxwell Vagrant. It’s a two-seater off-road civilian buggy that was featured in GTA Online with the release of The Diamond Casino Heist update. The vehicle's design seems to be inspired by the real-life Ariel Nomad.

On the performance side, the Vagrant runs on a V-shaped engine, mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It boasts excellent acceleration and good top speed. A Yellow Maxwell Vagrant wrapped in Nature Reserve livery can be purchased from Simeon’s showroom for a cost of $1,660,500 - $2,214,000.

3) Vulcar Warrener HKR

At number three, comes the Vulcar Warrener HKR, a two-seater civilian light pick-up or utility vehicle that was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its outer appearance has taken cues from its real-life counterpart, the Nissan/Datsun Sunny pick-up truck.

When it comes to performance, the Warrener HKR runs on an Inline-4 engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It possesses high torque, high acceleration, and a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h). Players can purchase a Classic Black Vulcar Warrener HKR from Simeon’s showroom for a cost of $945,000 - $1,260,000.

4) Vapid Flash GT

Next on the list is the Vapid Flash GT. It’s a 2-seater civilian rally hatchback featured in GTA Online since the release of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Ford Fiesta RS WRC.

On the performance side, the Flash GT runs on a front-engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is considered a competitive sports class vehicle due to its good acceleration and decent top speed. A Metallic Red Vapid Flash GT can be purchased from Simeon’s showroom for a price of $1,675,000.

5) Canis Seminole Frontier

At number five, it is none other than the Canis Seminole Frontier. The four-seater civilian SUV was featured in GTA Online with the release of the Los Santos Summer Special update. Its visual design seems to be based on the real-life second-generation Jeep Cherokee (XJ).

When it comes to performance, the vehicle runs on a straight-6 engine, mated to a 4-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It is famous for good stability and handling and possesses excellent off-road capabilities. Players can purchase a Metallic Dark Green Canis Seminole Frontier at Simeon’s showroom for $678,000.

6) Enus Deity

Next on the list is the Enus Deity, a four-seater civilian luxury sedan that was featured in GTA Online with the release of The Contract update. It is based on its real-life counterpart, the third-generation Bentley Flying Spur.

On the performance side, the vehicle runs on a W12 engine, mated to an 8-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is fast and can be modified with a Remote Control Unit just like RC Bandito. The four-wheeler can also be equipped with Armor Plating as well as Machine Guns. Players can purchase it from the Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $1,845,000 - $1,383,750.

7) Imponte Deluxo

The fan-favorite Imponte Deluxo is a two-seater civilian sports car that was featured in GTA Online with the release of The Doomsday Heist update. It seems to be inspired by the DeLorean DMC-12.

When it comes to performance, the Deluxo runs on a rear engine, mated to a 4-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It possesses good top speed, handling, and acceleration, all three together. It also comes with a Hover/Flyer mode with the help of which players can take it to the skies.

It is available for purchase from the Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $3,550,000 - $4,721,500.

Black Friday discounts will run from November 25 to November 28, during which players can expect discounted prices for various GTA Online cars.

