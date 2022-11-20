Rockstar has decided to ban crypto, NFTs, and more related to GTA RP

Grand Theft Auto Roleplay (GTA RP) will never be the same again with Rockstar recently updating its policies.

In a tweet by Rockstar Support, the company updated its policy on mods which now cover roleplay (RP) servers. This blocks the use of NFTs, cryptocurrencies, loot boxes, and many other items in an RP server. The news comes after the famous rapper Lil Durk offered “Trenches Pass” in his custom RP server last October, which included loot boxes.

Rockstar said no to any form of crypto in GTA RP

As seen in the aforementioned tweet, Rockstar Support shared the updated policy regarding the GTA RP servers. The following changes have been updated in their policy which will ban NFTs from an RP server:

Misusing Rockstar Games trademarks or game intellectual property Importing or misusing other IPs in the project, including other Rockstar IPs, characters, real-world brands, music, or trademarks Commercial exploitation, including the sale of “loot boxes” for real-world currency or its in-game equivalent, generating revenue via corporate sponsorships or in-game integrations, the sale of virtual currencies, or the use of crypto assets (e.g. “NFTs”) or cryptocurrencies Creating new games, missions, stories, or maps Interfering with official multiplayer or online services, including GTA Online and Red Dead Online

The developers emphasized that they appreciate the creators' passion and reasonable creativity by stating:

“Rockstar Games has always believed in reasonable fan creativity and wants creators to showcase their passion for our games. Third-party “Roleplay” servers are an extension of the rich array of community-created experiences within Grand Theft Auto that we hope will continue to thrive in a safe and friendly way for many years to come.”

According to famous insider Tez2, the rapper Lil Durk partnered with Exceed Talent Capital last month to offer an “IPO” for his music. The company is supposedly scheduled to release a “Trenches All-Access Pass” which will be an NFT, including a Loot Box.

As per the source, Rockstar's change in policy terms might be a result of Lil Durk’s NFT system. The following was mentioned:

“So Take-Two is making moves.”

On September 2, 2022, Jake Lucky announced Lil Durk’s custom GTA server with a trailer. He said:

“The server will also feature up-and-coming artists on the servers, radio stations, and much more”

However, it has not been confirmed whether the company has made the move just for the mentioned changes. It seems that the developers want to remove the concept of NFTs from GTA RP servers altogether. Players should note that custom servers should be allowed if they don’t violate the above-mentioned terms.

