5 most stylish JDM cars in GTA Online

GTA Online has a lot of unique vehicles in its open-world environment, including the famous JDM cars.

JDM cars, otherwise known as the Japanese Domestic Market vehicles, generally refer to those cars that are manufactured in Japan only to be sold in its market. While most cars in the game are inspired by real-life vehicles, there are various JDM cars available for players to try. With that being said, let’s learn about five of the best-looking JDM cars available in GTA Online.

Top five best JDM cars in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more

5) Karin Futo GTX

At number five, it is the Karin Futo GTX. It’s a 2-seater compact sports liftback featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its visual appearance seems to be based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno liftback (AE86).

It’s beautifully designed and features a smaller grille, slanted hood, and pop-up headlights which make it stand out from the rest. The vehicle runs on a 4-cylinder engine coupled to a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

Players can purchase the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a cost of $1,192,500 - $1,590,000.

4) Dinka RT3000

Next on the list is the Dinka RT3000. It’s a 2-seater civilian roadster featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. It has taken design cues from the real-life classic Honda S2000.

The vehicle has an attractive sporty look and features a central mesh grille, circular fog lamps, black headlamp housing, and elevated sides. It runs on an Inline-4 engine that comes with a pod filter. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

The car is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,286,250 - $1,715,000.

3) Karin Calico GTF

At number three, it is the Karin Calico GTF. It’s a 2-seater civilian sports liftback featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its primary design is based on the Toyota Celica (6th generation).

The vehicle’s body is simple and rounded, featuring a spoiler by default which gives it a more sporty look. The Calico GTF runs on an Inline-4 engine that comes with a pod filter, mated to a five-speed gearbox in an AWD layout.

Players can purchase the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $1,496,250 - $1,995,000.

2) Jester Classic

Dinka Jester Classic takes the second spot on the list. It’s a two-seater civilian sports coupe featured in GTA Online since the release of the After Hours update. It is heavily inspired by the real-life Toyota Supra (Mk IV) JZA80.

Like the Jester from GTA San Andreas, the vehicle features a long, rounded design with beautiful headlights which give it a modern look. The vehicle runs on a twin-cam, Inline-6 engine mated to a five-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

The Jester Classic is available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a cost of $790,000.

1) Dinka Jester RR

Finally, at number one, it is none other than the Dinka Jester RR. The two-seater civilian liftback coupe has featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the real-life Toyota GR Supra (5th generation).

It features a unique aerodynamic design which is amazingly distinguished by its front hexagon-shaped mesh grille. It features sleek headlights and a modern LED strip at the back, giving it a more vibrant and attractive look compared to other JDM cars on the list. The Jester RR runs on a twin-cam Inline-4 engine, mated to an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

Players can purchase the car from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,477,500 - $1,970,000.

With so many options to choose from, car enthusiasts can pick any of the aforementioned JDM cars and roam around Los Santos in style.

