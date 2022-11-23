Which GTA Online car has the highest acceleration as of 2022?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features hundreds of different cars in its massive catalog of vehicles. In 2022, the game received several new additions to the roster thanks to The Criminal Enterprises update. A new car from Obey called the Omnis e-GT was added this year and is expected to have the quickest acceleration in the game. The four-seater electric sports saloon has left fans wondering how it performs in the game.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online.

Everything to know about Obey Omnis e-GT in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more

Obey Omnis e-GT is a visually-appealing vehicle that features in GTA Online and seems to be heavily inspired by the real-life 2020 Audi e-Tron GT. The exterior design features the following characteristics, giving it a sportier appearance than Neon and Raiden:

Front body:

Small CFRP splitter/extender at the bottom

A narrow intake spanning half of the car’s width

Black details on the upper-central portion

Split lower grille

The number plate in the painted section

Plastic-Detailed Upper Grille

Arrow-shaped intakes beside the black separated portion

CFRP-detailed smaller ducts

Modern headlamps

Small LED-like units for the headlamps

An impressed but elevated section on the front boot

Manufacturer emblem on the front end

Side body:

Exit vents, located on the front fenders

Slightly-angled distinctive lines towards the rear

Black-colored side skirts

Flat lines through the door handle

Curved lines over the wheel arches

Painted mirror shells

Black but plastic-finished trims around the inner pillars and the windows

Two black but plastic trims separate the roof panel

Small boot lid on the rear

Black but plastic-detailed panel near the rear window

An active-aero rear wing (which gets activated at moderate speeds)

Rear body:

The manufacturer logo on the rear boot lid

Number plate in the center

Silver-finished “OBEY” lettering on the lower portion

Lower indicators and upper-main lamps on the outer edges

Narrow third brake lamp on the boot lid

Small reverse lamps beside the indicators

Large diffuser on the rear bumper

Narrow exit vent on the diffuser

Larger central vent below the other vent

Generic underside with black paneling in the center

Interiors:

Similar designs such as the one found in Revolter or V-STR

Analog dials similar to the ones found in FMJ

Obey-emblem on the horn cap

Performance-wise, the Omnis e-GT is powered by two electric motors mated to a 2-speed gearbox with All-Wheel Drive. It is available for purchase from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,795,000.

Is it worth getting the Obey Omnis e-GT in 2022?

Being an electric vehicle, the Obey Omnis e-GT has superb acceleration in GTA Online. In fact, it has an “Acceleration” statistic of 100.00 which gives it the capability to reach a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) in a matter of seconds.

It is also one of the few vehicles in the game that can be equipped with Imani Tech such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer. Players also get the option to install Slick Proximity Mines, which can cause oil to spill on the road surface.

The Omnis e-GT is a great addition to GTA Online and is an ideal getaway vehicle while hustling in missions or completing heists.

