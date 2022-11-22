Why GTA Online players should get the Baller ST as Podium vehicle

Like every other week, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online’s recent update allows players to grab a new set of wheels in the form of a Podium Car.

Throughout November 24, players can win a Gallivanter Baller ST by trying out the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort. It is a four-seater civilian luxury full-size SUV that has been featured in the game since the release of The Contract update. However, with so many cars already available in the game, one could wonder if it’s worth getting in 2022.

With that being said, let’s learn everything about the Baller ST in GTA Online.

Everything to know about Gallivanter Baller ST in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

Gallivanter Baller ST is one of the most famous SUVs in GTA Online. Its visual appearance seems to be inspired by the real-life Range Rover Sport SVR (2018-present) and is a sportier variant of the Baller LE LWB and a derivative of the Baller LE as well as the second generation Baller.

Its exterior design comprises the following characteristics, giving it a sportier and more modern look:

Front body:

Carbon-fibre underline

Carbon-fibre main grille

Carbon-fiber surroundings with headlamps

Slightly enlarged front bumper

Shorter Underslide Grille

Black-finished single-wide dividing sheet

Bumper grilles

Dual intake on the bonnet

Side body:

Carbon fiber runs from the doors to the rear end

Carbon-fiber trim around windows

The concave ridge below the doors for the skirting area

Black-finished mirror wings

Rear body:

Modern tail lamps

Carbon-fiber details on the rear

Slightly enlarged rear bumper

A set of small exit vents

Carbon-fibre section

Five diffuser blades in the section

Twin quad-valve exhausts

The vehicle comes with a primary color applied to the engine cam cover as well as bodywork and a secondary color on the interior over-stitches. The interior also has a nice trim, just like the Baller LE LWB and LE variants.

When it comes to performance, the Baller ST runs on a single-cam V8 engine that is attached to a supercharger. The front-mounted engine is mated to a 7-speed gearbox and comes with an all-wheel drivetrain with a 60%-40% torque distribution.

Players can purchase Gallivanter Baller ST from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $667,500 - $890,000. The website describes the car as:

“....now the badass Baller ST is here to smash those linguistic socio-linguistic glass ceilings along with the rear windshield of the car in front.”

Is it worth getting Gallivanter Baller ST in 2022?

Gallivanter Baller ST performs better than most rival SUVs available in GTA Online. Its single-cam V8 engine helps it reach a staggering top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) on a full upgrade, as tested by Broughy1322. It also has a record lap time of 1:08.502.

It comes with exciting customization options, which players can make use of to enhance the visual appeal. The vehicle is a good choice for players who are into luxury SUVs but aren't interested in using it for races.

Although Baller ST is not recommended as a separate purchase, it is highly recommended that players take advantage of the opportunity this week and get it for free in GTA Online.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

