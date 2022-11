GTA is completing 25 years next week

GTA is one of the longest-running video game series in the industry and will be completing its 25 years next week.

The series’ first game, called Grand Theft Auto, was released on November 28, 1997. Since then, there have been multiple releases in the series, including main titles along with some spin-offs. Every game in the series holds a special place in the hearts of players around the globe.

While Rockstar hasn’t shared any big plans to celebrate the anniversary this year, let’s enjoy 25 years of GTA by learning about the release dates of each entry.

Release date of all GTA titles in the last 25 years

Grand Theft Auto

November 28, 1997 (Windows, MS-DOS)

December 14, 1997 (PS1)

October 1999 (Game Boy Color)

December 3, 2018 (PS Classic)

Grand Theft Auto London 1969

April 30, 1999 (MS-DOS, PS, Windows)

Grand Theft Auto Mission Pack 2 London 1961

July 1999 (Windows, MS-DOS)

Grand Theft Auto 2

October 22, 1999 (PS1, Microsoft Windows)

May 2, 2000 (Dreamcast)

November 10, 2000 (Game Boy Color)

Grand Theft Auto 3

October 23, 2001 (PS2)

May 21, 2022 (Windows)

November 4, 2003 (Xbox)

December 15, 2011 (Android, iOS)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

October 29, 2002 (PS2)

May 2003 (Windows)

November 4, 2003 (Xbox)

6 December 2012 (iOS)

December 12, 2012 (Android)

May 15, 2014 (Fire OS)

Grand Theft Auto Advance

October 26, 2004 (Game Boy Advance)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

October 26, 2004 (PS2)

June 2005 (Xbox, Windows)

January 2008 (Steam)

November 2010 (Mac OS X)

December 12, 2013 (iOS)

December 19, 2013 (Android)

January 27, 2014 (Windows Phone)

May 15, 2014 (Fire OS)

October 26, 2014 (Xbox Live)

June 30, 2015 (Xbox One)

December 1, 2015 (PS3)

TBH (Oculus Quest 2)

Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories

October 31, 2006 (PSP)

March 5, 2007 (PS2)

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

October 24, 2005 (PSP)

June 2006 (PS2)

December 2015 (iOS)

February 2016 (Android)

March 2016 (Fire OS)

Grand Theft Auto 4

April 29, 2008 (PS3, Xbox 360)

December 2, 2008 (Windows)

Grand Theft Auto 4 The Ballad of Gay Tony

October 29, 2009 (Xbox 360)

April 13, 2010 (Windows, PS3)

Grand Theft Auto 4 The Lost and Damned

February 17, 2009 (Xbox 360)

April 13, 2010 (Windows, PS3)

GTA Chinatown Wars

March 17, 2009 (Nintendo DS)

October 20, 2009 (PSP)

January 17, 2010 (iOS)

December 18, 2014 (Fire OS, Android)

Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto Online

September 17, 2013 (Xbox 360, PS3)

November 14 (PS4, Xbox One)

April 2015 (Windows)

March 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition

November 11, 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

2022-2023 (iOS, Android)

Grand Theft Auto 6

TBA (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC) - Not Confirmed

Although there is no confirmation on the upcoming GTA 6, fans can expect a prolonged waiting period. According to rumors, it could arrive around 2023-2024. However, they can expect an official announcement about the game soon.

