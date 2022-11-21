Every Pfister Comet variant in GTA Online ranked

GTA Online has a lot of different automobile manufacturers, including the fan-favorite Pfister.

Pfister is a German car company in the game, heavily based on the real-life Porsche AG. One of Pfister’s most famous vehicles is the Comet, which first appeared in GTA Vice City and has been seen in almost every major Grand Theft Auto game ever since. After noticing fans' love for the vehicle, Rockstar Games introduced different Comet variants in GTA Online.

That said, let’s learn about every Pfister Comet variant available in the game that players should know.

A list of all Pfister Comet variants in GTA Online ranked according to their top speeds

6) Comet (119.5 mph)

At number six, it is the standard Pfister Comet featured in GTA Online. Resembling a real-life Porsche 996, it is powered by a single-cam carbureted V8 engine coupled to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout.

The standard Pfister Comet boasts good acceleration and can achieve an exceptional top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h). It is also better in traction compared to other sports cars in the game. Players can purchase the Comet from Legendary Motorsport for $100,000.

5) Comet Safari (120 mph)

Next on the list is the Pfister Comet Safari, a 2-seater custom off-road car featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. It’s based on the real-life Leh Keen "Safari" 911.

The Comet Safari runs on a Boxer-6 engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. It can reach a maximum speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and is considered a good fit for off-road racing in the game. Players can purchase the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $710,000.

4) Comet Retro Custom (121.25 mph)

At number four, it is the Pfister Retro Custom, a 2-seater custom sports car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Import/Export update. The vehicle is primarily inspired by the real-life Ruf Turbo R.

This variant of Comet is powered by a flat-6 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is considered one of the most decent sports cars in the game due to its ability to reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h). Players can convert their standard Comet at Benny’s Original Motor Works for $645,000.

3) Comet SR (122 mph)

Pfister Comet SR takes the number three spot on the list. It is a 2-seater sports car featured in GTA Online since the release of The Doomsday Heist update. The vehicle seems inspired by the real-life Porsche 997 GT2 RS.

The Comet SR runs on a similar single-cam V8 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an RWD layout and is one of the fastest sports cars in the game due to its excellent traction and a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h). Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a cost of $1,145,000.

2) Comet S2 (123 mph)

At number two, it is the Pfister Comet S2, a 2-seater sports car featured in GTA Online since the release of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is also based on the real-life Porsche 911 (992).

When it comes to performance, the Comet S2 runs on a flat-6 engine with a 7-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It excels in acceleration and reaches a maximum speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h). The vehicle is available from Legendary Motorsport for $1,408,500 - $1,878,000.

1) Comet S2 Cabrio (129 mph)

Finally, at number one on this list is none other than the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio. It’s a 2-seater spyder car featured in GTA online since the release of The Contract update. Its design is inspired by the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992).

The vehicle is powered by a flat-6 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It is one of the fastest Comet variants in the game due to its ability to reach a staggering speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h). Players can purchase the Comet S2 Cabrio from Legendary Motorsport for $1,797,000.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of different variants of the vehicle. Porsche enthusiasts can pick up all of the aforementioned Pfister vehicles and make a collection of Comets in the game.

